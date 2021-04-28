PGIMER Interview Schedule 2021 for Project Assistant Post Postponed due to COVID-19 Pandemic @pgimer.edu.in
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has postponed the interview schedule for Project Assistant Post on its official website-pgimer.edu.in. Check details here.
PGIMER Project Assistant Interview 2021 Postponed: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has postponed the interview schedule for Project Assistant Post. PGIMER has decided to postpone the interview schedule due to surge in the COVID-19 cases.
All such candidates who have applied for the Project Assistant Post interview round can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.
It is noted that Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh was set to conduct the interview for Project Assistant Post on 30 April 2021. Now interview has been postponed till further notice.
Short notice further says," In view of the current surge of COVID-19 pandemic, the interview for the Project Assistant for the project" Science Technology and innovation Hub in Leh, Leh Ladakh district, Ladakh (U.T)"which was scheduled on 30 April 2021 is postponed till further notice."
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh will intimate the shortlisted candidates by e-mail. All such candidates qualified for the interview round can check the postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for PGIMER Interview Schedule 2021 for Project Assistant Postponement Notice
How to Download: PGIMER Interview Schedule 2021 for Project Assistant Postponement Notice
- Visit to the official website of PGIMER Chandigarh-http://pgimer.edu.in/
- Go to the PGIMER Forthcoming Examinations section available on the home page.
- Click on the link- Notice regarding postponement of interview for the post of Project Assistant under the project in Department of Telemedicine available on the homepage.
- The PDF of the desired Postponement Notice will be open on your screen.
- Download and save the copy of result for your future reference.
