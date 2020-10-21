PGIMER Skill Test Schedule 2020 Released for Data Entry Operator/LDC Posts @pgimer.edu.in, Check Details

PGIMER Skill Test Schedule 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released Skill Test date for the posts of Data Entry Operator/LDC Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for skill test round for the Data Entry Operator/LDC Posts can check short notification available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, the Skill Test date for the posts of Data Entry Operator/LDC Posts has been uploaded on its official website. Institute will conduct the skill test on 9th & 10th November 2020 at the venue- Computer Lab, 6th Floor, Chuttani Block/Research Block ‘B’, Sector-12, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Skill Test for LDC Posts will be conducted on 9 th & 10th November 2020 whereas the skill test for Data Entry Operator will be held on 9th November 2020.

PGIMER, Chandigarh has released the details of skill test norms for the post of Data Entry Operator Grade-A and Lower Division Clerk on its official website. As per the Skill test norms for Data Entry Operator Grade-A posts, candidates should note that the speed of 8000 key depression per hour for Data Entry Work is to be judged by conducting a speed test on the EDP Machine(s) by the Competent Authority (Time allowed 15 minutes).

On the other hand, the Skill test norms for Lower Division Clerk will be like Typing speed @ 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi (Time allowed 10 minutes). (35 w.p.m. or 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word). Candidates who have qualified for the Skill Test Round for the Data Entry Operator/LDC Posts can check the details available on the official website.

You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct link for PGIMER Skill Test Schedule 2020 for Data Entry Operator/LDC Posts



