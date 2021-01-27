PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021 for 377 Peon and PRI Posts, Apply Online for Grade 4 @rural.assam.gov.in

Panchayat and Rural Development (PNRD), Assam has published a notification for recruitment of Grade IV Posts including Peon and PRI on pnrd.assam.gov.in. Check Details Here

Created On: Jan 27, 2021 14:57 IST
PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021: Panchayat and Rural Development (PNRD), Assam has published a notification for recruitment of Grade IV Posts including Peon and PRI on pnrd.assam.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PNRD Grade 4 Recruitment 2021 through online mode from today i.e. on 27 January 2021 on rural.assam.gov.in. The last date of submitting application is 10 February 2021.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 27 January 2021
  • Last date for submission of application: 10 February 2021

PNRD AssamVacancy Details

Grade 4 PRI Level - 350 Posts

  • UR: 130 posts
  • EWS: 35 posts
  • OBC/MOBC: 95 posts
  • SC: 14 posts
  • ST (P): 34 posts
  • ST (H): 18 posts
  • PwD: 14 posts

Grade 4 Peon - 27 Posts

  • UR: 13 posts
  • EWS: 04 posts
  • OBC/MOBC: 09 posts
  • SC: 02 posts
  • ST (P): 04 posts
  • ST (H): 01 post
  • PwD: 01 post

Location-wise Vacancy

  • Barpeta : 24
  • Biswanath : 14
  • Bongaigaon : 4
  • Cachar : 21
  • Charaideo : 12
  • Darrang : 13
  • Dhemaji : 9
  • Dhubri : 18
  • Dibrugarh : 11
  • Goalpara : 11
  • Golaghat : 6
  • Hailakandi : 7
  • Hojai : 14
  • Jorhat : 12
  • Kamrup (Metro) : 3
  • Kamrup : 20
  • Karimganj : 20
  • Lakhimpur : 34
  • Majuli : 12
  • Morigaon : 13
  • Nagaon : 18
  • Nalbari : 13
  • Sivasagar : 9
  • Sonitpur : 16
  • South Salmara-Mankachar : 8
  • Tinsukia : 8

PNRD Assam Grade 4 Salary:

Rs 12000 to Rs 52000+ GP Rs Rs 3900

Eligibility Criteria for PNRD Assam Grade 4 Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • HSLC or equivalent examination passed

Nationality:

  • Candidate must be a Indian Citizen, ordinarily a resident of Assam
  • The candidate must be registered his/her name in any employment exchange

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

How to apply for PNRD Grade 4 Recruitment  2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through website rural.assam.gov.in from 27 January to 10 February 2021.

PNRD Grade 4 Notification Download

PNRD Grade 4 Online Application
