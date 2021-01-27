PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021 for 377 Peon and PRI Posts, Apply Online for Grade 4 @rural.assam.gov.in

PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021: Panchayat and Rural Development (PNRD), Assam has published a notification for recruitment of Grade IV Posts including Peon and PRI on pnrd.assam.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PNRD Grade 4 Recruitment 2021 through online mode from today i.e. on 27 January 2021 on rural.assam.gov.in. The last date of submitting application is 10 February 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 27 January 2021

Last date for submission of application: 10 February 2021

PNRD AssamVacancy Details

Grade 4 PRI Level - 350 Posts

UR: 130 posts

EWS: 35 posts

OBC/MOBC: 95 posts

SC: 14 posts

ST (P): 34 posts

ST (H): 18 posts

PwD: 14 posts

Grade 4 Peon - 27 Posts

UR: 13 posts

EWS: 04 posts

OBC/MOBC: 09 posts

SC: 02 posts

ST (P): 04 posts

ST (H): 01 post

PwD: 01 post

Location-wise Vacancy

Barpeta : 24

Biswanath : 14

Bongaigaon : 4

Cachar : 21

Charaideo : 12

Darrang : 13

Dhemaji : 9

Dhubri : 18

Dibrugarh : 11

Goalpara : 11

Golaghat : 6

Hailakandi : 7

Hojai : 14

Jorhat : 12

Kamrup (Metro) : 3

Kamrup : 20

Karimganj : 20

Lakhimpur : 34

Majuli : 12

Morigaon : 13

Nagaon : 18

Nalbari : 13

Sivasagar : 9

Sonitpur : 16

South Salmara-Mankachar : 8

Tinsukia : 8

PNRD Assam Grade 4 Salary:

Rs 12000 to Rs 52000+ GP Rs Rs 3900

Eligibility Criteria for PNRD Assam Grade 4 Posts

Educational Qualification:

HSLC or equivalent examination passed

Nationality:

Candidate must be a Indian Citizen, ordinarily a resident of Assam

The candidate must be registered his/her name in any employment exchange

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

How to apply for PNRD Grade 4 Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through website rural.assam.gov.in from 27 January to 10 February 2021.

PNRD Grade 4 Notification Download

PNRD Grade 4 Online Application