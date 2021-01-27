PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021 for 377 Peon and PRI Posts, Apply Online for Grade 4 @rural.assam.gov.in
PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021: Panchayat and Rural Development (PNRD), Assam has published a notification for recruitment of Grade IV Posts including Peon and PRI on pnrd.assam.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PNRD Grade 4 Recruitment 2021 through online mode from today i.e. on 27 January 2021 on rural.assam.gov.in. The last date of submitting application is 10 February 2021.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 27 January 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 10 February 2021
PNRD AssamVacancy Details
Grade 4 PRI Level - 350 Posts
- UR: 130 posts
- EWS: 35 posts
- OBC/MOBC: 95 posts
- SC: 14 posts
- ST (P): 34 posts
- ST (H): 18 posts
- PwD: 14 posts
Grade 4 Peon - 27 Posts
- UR: 13 posts
- EWS: 04 posts
- OBC/MOBC: 09 posts
- SC: 02 posts
- ST (P): 04 posts
- ST (H): 01 post
- PwD: 01 post
Location-wise Vacancy
- Barpeta : 24
- Biswanath : 14
- Bongaigaon : 4
- Cachar : 21
- Charaideo : 12
- Darrang : 13
- Dhemaji : 9
- Dhubri : 18
- Dibrugarh : 11
- Goalpara : 11
- Golaghat : 6
- Hailakandi : 7
- Hojai : 14
- Jorhat : 12
- Kamrup (Metro) : 3
- Kamrup : 20
- Karimganj : 20
- Lakhimpur : 34
- Majuli : 12
- Morigaon : 13
- Nagaon : 18
- Nalbari : 13
- Sivasagar : 9
- Sonitpur : 16
- South Salmara-Mankachar : 8
- Tinsukia : 8
PNRD Assam Grade 4 Salary:
Rs 12000 to Rs 52000+ GP Rs Rs 3900
Eligibility Criteria for PNRD Assam Grade 4 Posts
Educational Qualification:
- HSLC or equivalent examination passed
Nationality:
- Candidate must be a Indian Citizen, ordinarily a resident of Assam
- The candidate must be registered his/her name in any employment exchange
Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
How to apply for PNRD Grade 4 Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through website rural.assam.gov.in from 27 January to 10 February 2021.
PNRD Grade 4 Notification Download