PPSC Admit Card 2021 for Sub Divisional Engineer and Other Posts on 09 June @ppsc.gov, Check Exam Date

PPSC Admit Card 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released important notifications for the exam date and admit card date for the post of Sub Divisional Engineer, Assistant Trust Engineer and Assistant Corporation Engineer under Civil Engineering, for Assistant Municipal Engineer under Mechanical Engineer, Assistant Corporation Engineer and Sub Divisional Engineer under Electrical Engineering and for the post of Sub Divisional Engineer in the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation on its website -ppsc.gov. As per the notice, PPSC Engineer Exam is scheduled to held on 14 and 15 June 2021.

It is further informed that Admit Cards for the examination can be downloaded from 09 June 2021 using the Registration Number and Password on the link DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD available on the website of the Commission.

The candidates can check the exam schedule for each post through the table below:

Name of Post Name of Department Exam Date Exam Time Sub Divisional Engineer Department of Water Supply and Sanitation 14 June 2021 (Monday) 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Electrical Engineering Assistant Corporation Engineer Local Govt. 14 June 2021 (Monday) 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Sub Divisional Engineer PWD B&R 14 June 2021 (Monday) 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Civil Engineering Sub Divisional Engineer Water Resource 15 June 2021 (Tuesday) 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Sub Divisional Engineer Punjab Water Resource Management & Dev. Corp. 15 June 2021 (Tuesday) 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Sub Divisional Engineer Rural Dev. and Panchayat 15 June 2021 (Tuesday) 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Sub Divisional Engineer PWD B & R 15 June 2021 (Tuesday) 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Sub Divisional Engineer Urban Planning (PUDA) 15 June 2021 (Tuesday) 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Sub Divisional Engineer Urban Planning (PUDA) 15 June 2021 (Tuesday) 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Assistant Trust Engineer Local Govt. Improvement Trust 15 June 2021 (Tuesday) 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Sub Divisional Engineer Local Govt. Punjab Water supply and sewerage Board 15 June 2021 (Tuesday) 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Assistant Corporation Engineer Local Govt. Municipal Corporation 15 June 2021 (Tuesday) 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Assistant Municipal Engineer under Mechanical Engineer Local Govt. Municipal 15 June 2021 (Tuesday) 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

PPSC has also released the list of candidates shortlisted to appear for the exam.

List of provisional eligible candidates for the post of assistant municipal engineer mechanical in municipal council-nagar panchayat in the department of local government government of Punjab

List of provisional eligible candidates for the post of sub divisional engineer civil mechanical in department of water supply and sanitation govt of Punjab

Public notice regarding schedule of exam for post of sub divisional engineer civil mechanical in department of water supply and sanitation govt of Punjab

Public notice regarding schedule of exam for post of assistant municipal engineer mechanical in municipal council-nagar panchayat in the department of local government government of Punjab

Public notice regarding schedule of exam for various posts of sub divisional engineer electrical and assistant corporation engineer electrical in various departments of govt of Punjab

Public notice regarding schedule of exam for various posts of sub divisional engineer assistant corporation engineer etc civil in various departments of govt of Punjab