Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

PPSC Admit Card 2021 for Sub Divisional Engineer and Other Posts on 09 June @ppsc.gov, Check Exam Date

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released important notifications for the exam date and admit card date for the post of Sub Divisional Engineer and Other Posts. Check Details Here

Created On: Jun 1, 2021 17:36 IST
PPSC Admit Card 2021
PPSC Admit Card 2021
Download this Page as PDF

PPSC Admit Card 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released important notifications for the exam date and admit card date for the post of Sub Divisional Engineer, Assistant Trust Engineer and Assistant Corporation Engineer under Civil Engineering, for Assistant Municipal Engineer under Mechanical Engineer, Assistant Corporation Engineer and Sub Divisional Engineer under Electrical Engineering and for the post of Sub Divisional Engineer in the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation on its website -ppsc.gov. As per the notice, PPSC Engineer Exam is scheduled to held on 14 and 15 June 2021.

It is further informed that Admit Cards for the examination can be downloaded from 09 June 2021 using the Registration Number and Password on the link DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD available on the website of the Commission.

The candidates can check the exam schedule for each post through the table below:

Name of Post

Name of Department

Exam Date

Exam Time

Sub Divisional Engineer

Department of Water Supply and Sanitation

14 June 2021 (Monday)

11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Electrical Engineering

Assistant Corporation Engineer

Local Govt.

14 June 2021 (Monday)

11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Sub Divisional Engineer

PWD B&R

14 June 2021 (Monday)

11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Civil Engineering

Sub Divisional Engineer

Water Resource

15 June 2021 (Tuesday)

11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Sub Divisional Engineer

Punjab Water Resource Management & Dev. Corp.

15 June 2021 (Tuesday)

11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Sub Divisional Engineer

Rural Dev. and Panchayat

15 June 2021 (Tuesday)

11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Sub Divisional Engineer

PWD B & R

15 June 2021 (Tuesday)

11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Sub Divisional Engineer

Urban Planning (PUDA)

15 June 2021 (Tuesday)

11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Sub Divisional Engineer

Urban Planning (PUDA)

15 June 2021 (Tuesday)

11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Assistant Trust Engineer

Local Govt. Improvement Trust

15 June 2021 (Tuesday)

11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Sub Divisional Engineer

Local Govt. Punjab Water supply and sewerage Board

15 June 2021 (Tuesday)

11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Assistant Corporation Engineer

Local Govt. Municipal Corporation

15 June 2021 (Tuesday)

11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

 Assistant Municipal Engineer under Mechanical Engineer

Local Govt. Municipal

15 June 2021 (Tuesday)

11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

PPSC has also released the list of candidates shortlisted to appear for the exam.

List of provisional eligible candidates for the post of assistant municipal engineer mechanical in municipal council-nagar panchayat in the department of local government government of Punjab

List of provisional eligible candidates for the post of sub divisional engineer civil mechanical in department of water supply and sanitation govt of Punjab

Public notice regarding schedule of exam for post of sub divisional engineer civil mechanical in department of water supply and sanitation govt of Punjab

Public notice regarding schedule of exam for post of assistant municipal engineer mechanical in municipal council-nagar panchayat in the department of local government government of Punjab

Public notice regarding schedule of exam for various posts of sub divisional engineer electrical and assistant corporation engineer electrical in various departments of govt of Punjab

Public notice regarding schedule of exam for various posts of sub divisional engineer assistant corporation engineer etc civil in various departments of govt of Punjab
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 5 =
Post

Comments

    Enter your E-mail Address