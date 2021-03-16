PPSC CCE Mains 2021 Form Out: Apply Online for Punjab Civil Service Main Exam @ppsc.gov.in before 22 March, Check Application Link Here

PPSC CCE Mains Exam 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has activated the application link of Civil Services Combined Competitive Mains Examination-2020-21. Candidates, who are qualified in PPSC Civil Service Pre Exam, can download apply for Punjab Civil Service ,Mains on the official website of PPSC - ppsc.gov.in

PPSC CCE Mains Application Link is available from 15 March 2021 to 22 March 2021. The candidates are also required to submit the hard copy of Online Application Form alongwith self attested certificates/documents and filled Bio-data sheet to the office of Punjab Public Service Commission, Baradari Gardens, Patiala-147001 by post or by hand latest by 30 April 2021 till 4.30 PM.

Candidates can also apply for the Punjab CCE Mains Exam, directly, through the link below:

PPSC CCE Mains Application Form Link

PPSC CCE Mains Application Form Guidelines

PPSC CCE Mains Exam is scheduled from 01 April to 08 April 2021 at Patiala. The candidates would be able to download PPSC CCE Mains Admit Cards for the Mains Examination who have registered themselves by filling Online Application Forms separately for Mains Examination by the scheduled date. The link to download the Admit Cards for Mains examination will be available on the website on 26 March 2021.

The candidature of the candidates is purely provisional at this stage. The scrutiny of application forms shall be done after the conduct of the Mains examination. During the process of scrutiny, the application forms and other relevant documents, certificates, etc of the candidates shall be examined to determine their eligibility. Candidates not meeting the eligibility criteria will be rejected after the scrutiny process or any time thereafter if found ineligible. The candidature of the candidate shall be provisional till the time of verification of documents of the candidate at the time of interview, when the candidate shall produce his/her original certificates for verification by the Commission.