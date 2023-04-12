PPSC Civil Judge Mains 2023: Application Process Begins, Apply Online, Check Exam Date & Other Details

PPSC Civil Judge 2023: The Punjab Public Service Commission has started the application process for the PPSC Civil Judge Mains 2023. Candidates can check the relevant information from the article below.

PPSC Civil Judge Mains 2023: The online application process for the PCS (Judicial Branch) Main Written Examination for the position of Civil Judge (Junior Division) has commenced through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). Interested candidates can apply for the Main exam on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC Civil Judge Main exam has been scheduled to take place from June 2 to 4 for candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary exam. The results of the PPSC Judiciary prelim exam were declared on January 22. Candidates are only required to register online for the Mains examination and are not obligated to send any other documents or application forms separately to the Commission. If candidates fail to register online for the Main examination within the stipulated time frame, they will not be able to receive their admit cards for the Main examination.

In addition to this, the PPSC has also specified that the admit cards for the exam will be released soon on the official website ppsc.gov.in. This means that candidates will have to regularly check the website in order to download their admit cards and keep them ready for the exam day.

PPSC Civil Judge Mains 2023- Overview

The Punjab Public Service Commission has started accepting applications for the Civil Judge Mains Examination 2023. Here is the overview of PPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam Date 2023

PPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam Conducting Body Punjab Public Service Commission Exam Name PPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam Date 2023 PPSC Civil Judge 2022 Mains Exam Date 2nd to 4th June 2023 Official Website https://ppsc.gov.in/

PPSC Civil Judge Mains Examination- Direct Link to Apply Online

Candidates can apply online for the PPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam from the direct link given below.

PPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

How to apply for PPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam 2023?

The candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to apply online for the mains examination

Go to the official website ppsc.gov.in. Click on the “Open Advertisement” link located on the homepage. Look for the option "Apply/View" against Civil Judge and click on it. Proceed to fill in the necessary information in the online application form. Upload all the required documents. Make the payment for the application fee. Submit the form and take a printout of the application for future reference.

PPSC Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card

The PPSC Civil Judge Mains 2023 admit card will be released soon. It includes important details about the candidate such as name, roll number, application number, category, date of birth, photograph, signature, father's name, gender and disability status, exam date, exam shift and time, exam center address, reporting time, gate closing time of the center, and exam day instructions.

It is important for candidates to verify that all the information mentioned in the admit card is accurate and matches the information provided during the application submission process.

