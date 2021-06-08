PPSC Result 2021: Scrutiny List Uploaded @ppsc.gov.in, Check Principal, HM & Education Officer List Here

PPSC Result 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released a list of candidates for scrutiny of application forms for recruitment to the post of Principal, HM & Education Officer on its website. All those who appeared in the PPSC Exam 2021 can check their roll numbers on the official website of PPSC.i.e.ppsc.gov.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 585 vacancies for the post of Principal, HM & Education Officer. The candidates should note that the list uploaded on the official website is not the list of shortlisted candidates. The commission has released a notice stating that the Commission is starting the scrutiny of application forms of the candidates in batches. For conducting the ongoing scrutiny of the application forms of the candidates, a list of candidates has been uploaded on the official website.

Download PPSC Principal HM & Education Officer PDF Here

The exam was held on 6 December 2020 at the various exam centre. All those who selected in the exam are required to submit hard copies of their online application forms for determining their eligibility through registered post/ speed post or by hand in the drop box available at the reception counter of PPSC by 18 June 2021.

Candidates who had applied for multiple posts i.e. for one or more posts they are required to send all the application forms along with the required documents which they had applied for. Candidates can directly download PPSC Principal HM & Education Officer 2021 Scrutiny list by clicking on the above link.

