Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Consultants, Application Form @prasarbharati.gov.in

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Prasar Bharati has released a notification for recruitment to the post of 'Consultant' on a full-time contract basis. All interested candidates can submit applications within 30 (16 August 2021) days from the date of publication on the PB website.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application form: 30 (16 August 2021) days from the date of publication on PB website.
Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Consultant- 1 Post
Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: A retired Central Govt. Officer at least of Under Secretary level and conversant with the Rules/ orders issued by DoPT in respect of personnel and establishment matters from time to time.
Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: Must be below 62 years
Download Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021
The candidates can submit their applications along with self-attested copies of supporting documents(Vigilance Clearance Certificate & PPO are mandatory) within 30 days from the date of publication on the PB website to Deputy Director (TM&SO), Prasar Bharati Secretariat, 7th floor, Prasar Bharati House, Tower'C', Copernicus Marg, New Delhi110001. Copy of the same may also be emailed to hrcpbs@prasarbharati.gov.in.
