Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Consultants, Application Form @prasarbharati.gov.in

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification released at prasarbharti.gov.in for Consultant Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Prasar Bharati has released a notification for recruitment to the post of 'Consultant' on a full-time contract basis. All interested candidates can submit applications within 30 (16 August 2021) days from the date of publication on the PB website.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application form: 30 (16 August 2021) days from the date of publication on PB website.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Consultant- 1 Post

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: A retired Central Govt. Officer at least of Under Secretary level and conversant with the Rules/ orders issued by DoPT in respect of personnel and establishment matters from time to time.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: Must be below 62 years

Download Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021

The candidates can submit their applications along with self-attested copies of supporting documents(Vigilance Clearance Certificate & PPO are mandatory) within 30 days from the date of publication on the PB website to Deputy Director (TM&SO), Prasar Bharati Secretariat, 7th floor, Prasar Bharati House, Tower'C', Copernicus Marg, New Delhi110001. Copy of the same may also be emailed to hrcpbs@prasarbharati.gov.in.

