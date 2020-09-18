CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Check Class 12 Biology Question Paper of Previous Year Compartment Exam (With Answers & Marking Scheme)

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Get previous years’ papers of CBSE Class 12th Biology question papers (with marking scheme & answers) of compartment exams. With these papers, one can quickly learn the level of questions which have been asked in previous CBSE Compartment exams. After examining these papers, one will learn about important concepts from which problems are expected to be asked in the upcoming CBSE Compartment Exams 2020 of Class 12 Biology. Links to download previous years' papers of Class 12 Biology compartment exams are given below.

Exam Pattern of CBSE Class 12 Biology Compartment Paper 2020:

- There will be 27 questions divided into five sections in the question paper. All questions are compulsory.

- Section A will have question numbers 1 to 5 (multiple-choice questions of one mark each).

- Section B will have question numbers 6 to 12 (short answer type I questions of two marks each).

- Section C will have question numbers 13 to 21 (short answer type II questions of three marks each).

- Section D will have question number 22 to 24 (case-based short answer type questions of three marks each).

- Section E will have question numbers 25 to 27 (long answer type questions of five marks each).

- There will be no overall choice in the question paper. However, internal choices will be provided in two questions of one mark, one question of two marks, two questions of three marks and all three questions of five marks. An examinee will have to attempt any one of the questions out of the two given in the question paper with the same question number.

Students are also advised to check previous years papers and latest sample papers for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 Biology Compartment exams 2020-21. Students are also advised to prepare all the diagrams given in class 12 Biology NCERT textbooks.