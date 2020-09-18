CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Check Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper of Previous Year Compartment Exam (With Answers & Marking Scheme)

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Check previous years’ papers of CBSE 12th Chemistry question papers (with marking scheme & answers) of compartment exams. With these question papers, students can quickly learn the level of questions which have been asked in previous CBSE Compartment exams. After analysing these papers, students will also learn about major concepts from which problems are expected to be asked in the upcoming CBSE Compartment Exams 2020 of Class 12 Chemistry. Links to download previous years' papers of Class 12 Chemistry compartment exams are given below.

CBSE Compartment Exam: Previous Years Papers of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry

Marking Schemes of Chemistry papers provided here contains answers & essential points which students must include while writing solutions to get maximum marks. Students are also recommended to check the latest CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Papers & previous years' papers. As they will go through previous years' papers of Class 12 Chemistry then they will learn about the most important concepts from which questions have been asked in previous Chemistry papers.

The pattern of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper 2020:

- The question paper will be divided into four sections - A, B, C and D.

- There will be 37 questions in the question paper and all questions will be compulsory.

- Section - A: Q. No. 1 to 20 will be very short answer type questions (one mark each). Answer these questions in one word or one sentence.

- Section - B: Q. No. 21 to 27 will be short answer type questions (two marks each).

- Section - C: Q. No. 28 to 34 will be long answer type-I questions (three marks each).

- Section - D: Q. No. 35 to 37 will be long answer type- Il questions (five marks each).

- There will be no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice will be provided in 2 questions of two marks, 2 questions of three marks and all the 3 questions of five marks. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

