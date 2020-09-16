CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Check Class 12 Maths Question Paper of Previous Year Compartment Exam (With Answers & Marking Scheme)

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Check previous years’ papers of CBSE Class 12 Maths question papers (with answers & marking scheme) of previous compartment exams. With these papers, students can easily understand the level of questions which have been asked in previous CBSE Compartment exams. After going through these papers, students will also learn about important concepts from which questions are expected to be asked in upcoming CBSE Compartment Exams 2020. Links to download previous years' papers of Class 12 Maths compartment exams are given below.

CBSE Compartment Exam: Previous Years Papers of CBSE Class 12 Maths

Students are also recommended to refer to the latest CBSE Sample Papers of Class 12 Maths along with its Marking Schemes. With these resources, students will get a better idea about the new pattern. Here are some useful tips which students can follow while preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Maths Compartment Exam 2020

- While doing revision, first prepare topics with maximum weightage in exam

- Highlight important points and formulae, don't waste time in making notes at this point of time

- Attempt previous year papers daily (at least one paper a day)

- Practice proof of theorems with pen and paper

- Check latest CBSE Sample Papers & Marking Schemes

- Proof of theorems in the previous years' papers are very important

Students can also take help of other important resources available at Jagran Josh such as toppers’ answer sheet, previous years’ papers, marking schemes etc. Here we also provided links to access some important articles.

