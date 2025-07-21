PSEB Compartment Datesheet 2025: Download Punjab Board 10th, 12th Time Table, Exam Timings PDF

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the datesheet for the Class 10 and 12 compartment exams for 2025 on July 19, 2025. These exams are scheduled to take place from August 8 to August 29, held in a single shift from 11 am to 2:15 pm. These compartment exams are for students who were unable to pass one or two subjects in their main board examinations. Eligible students can check the full timetable on the official Punjab Board website, pseb.ac.in .The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the datesheet for the Class 10 and 12 compartment exams for 2025 on July 19, 2025.
PSEB Class 12 Compartment Exam 2025 Schedule
|
Date
|
Subject
|
Aug 8, 2025
|
General Punjabi, Punjab History & Culture
|
Aug 11, 2025
|
Political Science, Accountancy
|
Aug 12, 2025
|
History
|
Aug 13, 2025
|
Computer Applications
|
Aug 14, 2025
|
Philosophy, Chemistry, Agriculture
|
Aug 18, 2025
|
General English
|
Aug 19, 2025
|
Physical Education and Sports, NCC
|
Aug 20, 2025
|
Mathematics
|
Aug 21, 2025
|
Economics
|
Aug 22, 2025
|
Sociology, Public Administration; Business Studies
|
Aug 25, 2025
|
Psychology, Biology, Fundamentals of e‑Business, Defence Studies, NSQF Vocational Subjects
|
Aug 26, 2025
|
Computer Science
|
Aug 27, 2025
|
Geography
|
Aug 28, 2025
|
Home Science
|
Aug 29, 2025
|
Multiple elective and language subjects including Music, Media Studies, French, German, Dance
PSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2025 Schedule
|
Date
|
Subject
|
Aug 8, 2025
|
Home Science
|
Aug 11, 2025
|
Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)
|
Aug 12, 2025
|
Computer Science
|
Aug 13, 2025
|
Science
|
Aug 14, 2025
|
Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A
|
Aug 18, 2025
|
Music (Tabla)
|
Aug 19, 2025
|
Mathematics
|
Aug 20, 2025
|
English
|
Aug 21, 2025
|
Social Science
|
Aug 22, 2025
|
Health and Physical Education
|
Aug 25, 2025
|
Playing Music
|
Aug 26, 2025
|
Punjab-B, History and Civilisation of Punjab
|
Aug 28, 2025
|
Languages – Sanskrit, Urdu, French, German, NSQF Vocational Subjects
|
Aug 29, 2025
|
Music (Singing)
Steps to Download PSEB Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2025?
PSEB Compartment Exam Date Sheet: A Step-by-Step Guide
Step 1: Access the Official Website - Navigate to the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in.
Step 2: Locate the Date Sheet Link - On the homepage, click on the "compartment exam date sheet" link. Ensure you select the link relevant to your class (10th or 12th).
Step 3: View the Date Sheet - A new window will open, displaying the date sheet in PDF format.
Step 4: Download and Print - Download the PDF file for your records and print a copy for future reference.
Students need to achieve a minimum score of 33% to pass the PSEB board exams. After the results are declared, original mark sheets can be collected from their respective schools. The scores obtained in the compartment exam will be considered final, whether increased or decreased.
