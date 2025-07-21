PSEB Compartment Datesheet 2025: Download Punjab Board 10th, 12th Time Table, Exam Timings PDF

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the datesheet for the Class 10 and 12 compartment exams for 2025 on July 19, 2025. These exams are scheduled to take place from August 8 to August 29, held in a single shift from 11 am to 2:15 pm. These compartment exams are for students who were unable to pass one or two subjects in their main board examinations. Eligible students can check the full timetable on the official Punjab Board website, pseb.ac.in .The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the datesheet for the Class 10 and 12 compartment exams for 2025 on July 19, 2025.

