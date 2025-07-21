Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the Class 10 and 12 compartment exam datesheet for 2025 on July 19, 2025. These exams, for students who failed one or two subjects in the main board exams, will run from August 8 to August 29, 2025, in a single shift from 11 am to 2:15 pm. Students can find the detailed timetable on pseb.ac.in.

Jul 21, 2025, 12:02 IST
PSEB Compartment Datesheet 2025: Download Punjab Board 10th, 12th Time Table, Exam Timings PDF

These exams are scheduled to commence on August 8 and conclude on August 29, with all papers held in a single shift from 11 am to 2:15 pm. The compartment examinations are specifically for students who did not pass one or two subjects in their main board examinations. Students eligible to appear for these examinations can access the detailed timetable by visiting the official website of the Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in. 

These exams are scheduled to commence on August 8 and conclude on August 29 , with all papers held in a single shift from 11 am to 2:15 pm. The compartment examinations are specifically for students who did not pass one or two subjects in their main board examinations. Students eligible to appear for these examinations can access the detailed timetable by visiting the official website of the Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Class 12 Compartment Exam 2025 Schedule

Date

Subject

Aug 8, 2025

General Punjabi, Punjab History & Culture

Aug 11, 2025

Political Science, Accountancy

Aug 12, 2025

History

Aug 13, 2025

Computer Applications

Aug 14, 2025

Philosophy, Chemistry, Agriculture

Aug 18, 2025

General English

Aug 19, 2025

Physical Education and Sports, NCC

Aug 20, 2025

Mathematics

Aug 21, 2025

Economics

Aug 22, 2025

Sociology, Public Administration; Business Studies

Aug 25, 2025

Psychology, Biology, Fundamentals of e‑Business, Defence Studies, NSQF Vocational Subjects

Aug 26, 2025

Computer Science

Aug 27, 2025

Geography

Aug 28, 2025

Home Science

Aug 29, 2025

Multiple elective and language subjects including Music, Media Studies, French, German, Dance

PSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2025 Schedule

Date

Subject

Aug 8, 2025

Home Science

Aug 11, 2025

Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)

Aug 12, 2025

Computer Science

Aug 13, 2025

Science

Aug 14, 2025

Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A

Aug 18, 2025

Music (Tabla)

Aug 19, 2025

Mathematics

Aug 20, 2025

English

Aug 21, 2025

Social Science

Aug 22, 2025

Health and Physical Education

Aug 25, 2025

Playing Music

Aug 26, 2025

Punjab-B, History and Civilisation of Punjab

Aug 28, 2025

Languages – Sanskrit, Urdu, French, German, NSQF Vocational Subjects

Aug 29, 2025

Music (Singing)

Steps to Download PSEB Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2025?

PSEB Compartment Exam Date Sheet: A Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Access the Official Website - Navigate to the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Locate the Date Sheet Link - On the homepage, click on the "compartment exam date sheet" link. Ensure you select the link relevant to your class (10th or 12th).

Step 3: View the Date Sheet - A new window will open, displaying the date sheet in PDF format.

Step 4: Download and Print - Download the PDF file for your records and print a copy for future reference.

Students need to achieve a minimum score of 33% to pass the PSEB board exams. After the results are declared, original mark sheets can be collected from their respective schools. The scores obtained in the compartment exam will be considered final, whether increased or decreased.

