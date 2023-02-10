PSEB Date Sheet 2023 REVISED: Download Updated Punjab Board Class 12 Exam Date Sheet, check latest exam dates at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 12 Revised Date Sheet 2023: Punjab School Education Board PSEB has revised the date sheet for class 12 board examination 2022-23. The REVISED PSEB Board exams 2023 date sheet has been published by the board on its official website. Candidates can check the complete updated exam time table here

PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2023: Download the revised PSEB class 12 time table of the 2022-23 academic session.

PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 (Revised): Punjab School Education Board PSEB has released the REVISED and Updated board examination date sheet for class 12th on February 10, 2023. The revised PSEB class 12 time table of the 2022-23 academic session has been notified to the students through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Earlier, the PSEB Class 12 board exam time table 2023 were announced on the board’s website on January 25, 2023.

In this article, candidates can check the completely updated information about the revised dates of the Punjab Board 2023 examination here.

PSEB Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023 (Revised)

According to the revised time table, The PSEB Class 12th board exam will commence from February 20, 2023 to April 20, 2023.

PSEB Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023 (Revised)

As per the revised PSEB time table 2023, the PSEB Class 12th board exam will conclude on April 20, 2023.

PSEB Revised Board Exam Timings 2023

According to the latest notification by PSEB, all PSEB Class 12th board exam will be conducted in the evening session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Where to download the Updated PSEB Board exam schedule?

Students of class 12th under Punjab Board and Punjab Open School can download the PSEB class 12 revised exam date sheet 2023 from the official website of Punjab board at pseb.ac.in.

How to download the Updated / Revised PSEB Board Date Sheet 2023 for Classes 10, 12?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab board at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the section of Notifications and Press Releases. A new page will open up.

Step 3: Click on the link for Date Sheet Sr. Secondary Examination Feb. 2023 Revised-1 to open the PSEB Class 12 revised date sheet.

Step 4: PDF file of the latest PSEB Class 12 date sheet will open up. Download the file.

Details given in the Revised PSEB Board Exam 2023 Time Table

Exam dates

Exam timing

Subject details

Important Instructions

Contact details

REVISED 12th class PSEB Date Sheet 2023