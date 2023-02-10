JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

PSEB Date Sheet 2023 REVISED: Download Updated Punjab Board Class 12 Exam Date Sheet, check latest exam dates at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 12 Revised Date Sheet 2023: Punjab School Education Board PSEB has revised the date sheet for class 12 board examination 2022-23. The REVISED PSEB Board exams 2023 date sheet has been published by the board on its official website. Candidates can check the complete updated exam time table here

PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 (Revised): Punjab School Education Board PSEB has released the REVISED and Updated board examination date sheet for class 12th on February 10, 2023. The revised PSEB class 12 time table of the 2022-23 academic session has been notified to the students through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. 

Earlier, the  PSEB Class 12 board exam time table 2023 were announced on the board’s website on January 25, 2023.

In this article, candidates can check the completely updated information about the revised dates of the Punjab Board 2023 examination here. 

According to the revised time table, The PSEB Class 12th board exam will commence from February 20, 2023 to April 20, 2023. 

As per the revised PSEB time table 2023, the PSEB Class 12th board exam will conclude on April 20, 2023. 

PSEB Revised Board Exam Timings 2023

According to the latest notification by PSEB, all PSEB Class 12th board exam will be conducted in the evening session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. 

Where to download the Updated PSEB Board exam schedule?

Students of class 12th under Punjab Board and Punjab Open School can download the PSEB class 12 revised exam date sheet 2023 from the official website of Punjab board at pseb.ac.in.

How to download the Updated / Revised PSEB Board Date Sheet 2023 for Classes 10, 12?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab board at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the section of Notifications and Press Releases. A new page will open up.

Step 3: Click on the link for Date Sheet Sr. Secondary Examination Feb. 2023 Revised-1 to open the PSEB Class 12 revised date sheet.

Step 4: PDF file of the latest PSEB Class 12 date sheet will open up. Download the file.

Details given in the Revised PSEB Board Exam 2023 Time Table

  • Exam dates
  • Exam timing
  • Subject details
  • Important Instructions
  • Contact details

REVISED 12th class PSEB Date Sheet 2023

Date

Humanities Group 1

Science Group 2

Commerce Group 3

Agriculture Group 4

February 20, 2023

General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture

General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture

General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture

General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture

February 21, 2023

Music (Vocal)

      

February 22, 2023

Philosophy, 

Chemistry

Business Economics and Quantitative Maths- II (only compartment)

Chemistry

February 23, 2023

Sociology

      

February 24, 2023

General English

Biology

Media studies 

  

February 28, 2023

History

      

March 1, 2023

Mathematics

Mathematics

Mathematics

Mathematics

March 2, 2023

Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu

      

March 3, 2023

Sanskrit, French, German

Sanskrit

    

March 4, 2023

Political science, Physics

    

Physics

March 6, 2023

Environmental Studies

Environmental Studies

Environmental Studies

Environmental Studies

March 20, 2023

Geography

Geography

  

Geography

March 21, 2023

Computer Application

Computer Application

Computer Application

Computer Application

March 22, 2023

Business Studies- II

  

Business Studies- II

  

March 24, 2023

Gurmati Sangeet

      

March 27, 2023

Physical Education & Sports

      

March 28, 2023

Welcome Life

Welcome Life

Welcome Life

Welcome Life

March 29, 2023

Home Science

Home Science

    

March 31, 2023

Economics

Economics

Economics

Economics

April 1, 2023

Dance

      

April 3, 2023

Public Administration

      

April 5, 2023

Religion

      

April 6, 2023

Music Tabla

  

Fundamentals of E-Business

  

April 10, 2023

Psychology

      

April 11, 2023

History and appreciation of arts

      

April 12, 2023

Agriculture

Agriculture

  

Agriculture

April 13, 2023

Accountancy-II

  

Accountancy-II

  

April 15, 2023

Music Instrumental

      

April 17, 2023

Defence Studies

      

April 18, 2023

National Cadet Corps

National Cadet Corps

National Cadet Corps

National Cadet Corps

April 19, 2023

Computer Science

Computer Science

Computer Science

Computer Science

April 20, 2023

NSQF Subjects

NSQF Subjects

NSQF Subjects

NSQF Subjects

PSEB 12th Class date sheet 2023 REVISED PDF Download

