PSSSB Excise Inspector Admit Card 2023 Out @sssb.punjab.gov.in: Check Download Link

PSSSB  Excise Inspector Admit Card 2023: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector on sssb.punjab.gov.in. All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the post of  Excise and Taxation Inspector can download Admit Card and Other Posts through the link given below-sssb.punjab.gov.in.


Direct Link To Download: PSSSB  Excise Inspector Admit Card 2023

According to the short notice released, PSSSB will be conducting the written exam for the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector against Advt No. 08 of 2022 on May 21, 2023. 

Now the Commission has uploaded the admit card for the written exam round for the candidates applied for the  Excise and Taxation Inspector posts on its official website. 

Career Counseling

Candidates applied successfully for the Excise and Taxation Inspector posts can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can access your login credentials from the information provided by you during the submission of an online application. 

How to Download: PSSSB  Excise Inspector Admit Card 2023

  1. Go to official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in
  2. Click on the link ‘Click here to view/download Admit Card/Roll No. for the written Test of Advt No. 08 of 2022 for the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector ’
  3. Enter your ‘Username’ and ‘Password’ and click on ‘Login’ Button
  4. Download Punjab Excise Inspector and Other Admit Card.
  5. Download and save it for future reference. 

FAQ

When the written exam for for the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector post is scheduled?

The written exam for the post of for the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector is scheduled on May 21, 2023.

How one can download the PSSSB Excise Inspector Admit Card 2023?

You can download the PSSSB Excise Inspector Admit Card 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.
