PSSSB Excise Inspector Admit Card 2023 Out @sssb.punjab.gov.in: Check Download Link

PSSSB has released the admit card for the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector on Its official website-sssb.punjab.gov.in. Check download link.

PSSSB Excise Inspector Admit Card 2023: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector on sssb.punjab.gov.in. All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector can download Admit Card and Other Posts through the link given below-sssb.punjab.gov.in.



Direct Link To Download: PSSSB Excise Inspector Admit Card 2023





According to the short notice released, PSSSB will be conducting the written exam for the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector against Advt No. 08 of 2022 on May 21, 2023.

Now the Commission has uploaded the admit card for the written exam round for the candidates applied for the Excise and Taxation Inspector posts on its official website.

Candidates applied successfully for the Excise and Taxation Inspector posts can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can access your login credentials from the information provided by you during the submission of an online application.

How to Download: PSSSB Excise Inspector Admit Card 2023