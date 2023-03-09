PSSSB Stenographer Admit Card 2023: Direct Link to Download Punjabi Language Test Hall Ticket

PSSSB Stenographer Punjabi Language Test Admit Card 2023 Released . Check details here like how to view and download PDF of the Admit Card from the PSSSB Website.

PSSSB Stenographer Punjabi Language Test Admit Card 2023: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the Punjabi Language Test for the post of Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer on its official website. PSSSB will be conducting the exam for the Punjabi Language Test on 11 March 2023. Earlier the exam was to be conducted on 5th March 2023.

Candidates who have to appear in the Punjabi Language Test for the post of Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer can download the PSSSB Stenographer Admit Card 2023 from the official website at- sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Candidates can download the Admit Card by following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the Official Website of PSSSB at- https://sssb.punjab.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the Current news section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the flashing link titled - “07-03-2023 - Click here to view Admit Card/Roll Number for the Punjabi Language Test being conducted on 11.03.2023 for the post of Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer - Advt. No.01 of 2022 !!NEW!!”

Step 4: Enter details like Application No. and Date of Birth and click submit.

Step 5: A PDF of Admit Card will open

Step 6: Download the PDF and check your Admit Card via name and roll no.

Candidates can also download the PSSSB Stenographer Admit Card 2023 from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download the PSSSB Stenographer Punjabi Language Test Admit Card 2023 Direct Link Here

PSSSB Stenographer Punjabi Language Test Date 2023

The exam date for PSSSB Stenographer Punjabi Language Test is 11 March 2023.

This year there are a total of 312 vacancies of Stenotypist and 22 vacancies of Junior Scale Stenotypist. Candidates should note that the qualifying test for punjabi language for the above posts will be qualifying in nature and it will be a single test for punjabi language for candidates who have applied for both the posts Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer.