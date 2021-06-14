PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 112 Posts, Apply online @sssb.punjab.gov.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Jun 14, 2021 10:57 IST
PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021
PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021

PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Supervisor. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at sssb.punjab.gov.in for 112 Posts. The online applications are starting from today onwards. i.e. 14 June 2021. The candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply online on or before 5 July 2021 while the date of submitting the online application fee is 7 July 2021.

Advt. 07/2021

Important Dates:

  • Notification Date: 12 June 2021
  • Commencement of submission of online application: 12 June 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 5 July 2021
  • Application Fee Last Date: 5 July 2021

PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Supervisor - 112 Posts

PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Should be a Graduate from a recognized university or institution in any of the subjects viz. Home Science, Nutrition, Child Development, Psychology, Economics, Social Work or Sociology; Graduate from recognized university or institution and should have three years experience as Bal Sewaka or Gram Sewaka or Anganwadi Workers; and knowledge of Punjabi language up to Matriculation Standard.

PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 5 July 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • General Category/Freedom Fighter/Sports - Rs. 1000/-
  • SC/BC/EWS - Rs. 250/-
  • Ex-Servicemen & Dependent - Rs. 200/-
  • Physical Handicapped - Rs. 500/-

