PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 112 Posts, Apply online @sssb.punjab.gov.in

How to apply for PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 5 July 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021?

The candidates must be between the age group of 18 to 37 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021?

The candidate Should be a Graduate from a recognized university or Institution in any of the subjects viz. Home Science, Nutrition, Child Development, Psychology, Economics, Social Work or Sociology; Graduate from recognized university or institution and should have three years experience as Bal Sewaka or Gram Sewaka or Anganwadi Workers; and knowledge of Punjabi language upto Matriculation Standard.

What is the last date for application submission for PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply online on or before 5 July 2021.

What is the starting date for PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Application Submission?

The online applications are starting from today onwards. i.e. 14 June 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021?

A total of 112 vacancies of Supervisor will be recruited.