Railway High School Podanur Recruitment 2021 for TGT Posts, Download SR Notification PDF @sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Railway High School Podanur Recruitment 2021: Southern Railway, Railway High School (CBSE), Podanur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher for Social Studies and Hindi Subject to teach High School Classes. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and appear for a video interview on 22 June 2021.

Important Date:

Video Interview Date: 22 June 2021

Southern Railway Vacancy Details for Railway High School Podanur

TGT (Social Science) - 1 Post

TGT(Hindi)- 1 Post

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria for Railway High School Podanur

Educational Qualification:

TGT (Social Science) - Bachelor Degree in History/ Geography with B.Ed.

TGT(Hindi)- Bachelor Degree in Hindi with B.Ed.

Eligibility:

The Candidate must be able to handle classes and conduct tests through online platform till the school reopens and afterwards 30 periods of 40 minutes in a week. The part time teachers so selected shall perform all jobs related to Academic, including evaluation work for which no payment over and above the one for taking the classes will be paid.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit for Railway High School Podanur - Up to 55 years

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary for Railway High School Podanur- Rs.26,250/-per month

Download Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Southern Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates submit resume in the format attached herewith to the mail id-hmrmhsptj@gmail.com . Candidates with the following qualification to attend the Online-Interview at 10:00 hours for Social Studies&11:00 hours for Hindi on 22 June 2021.

Latest Government Jobs:

HPPSC Process Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Online @hppsc.hp.gov.in

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: 121 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @npcil.nic.in

Health Department Haryana Recruitment 2021 for Radiation Oncologist, Medical Physicist and other posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: 13000+ Vacancies Notified for Teaching & Non Teaching Staff @dsssb.delhi.gov.in|Apply Online

MP High Court DLOA Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @mphc.gov.in, Application begins from 25 June onwards