PSSSB Technical Assistant Admit Card 2021 Released @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Download Here

PSSSB Technical Assistant Admit Card 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the recruitment of Technical Assistants on its website. All candidates who applied in the PSSSB Technical Assistant Recruitment 2021 against the Advt No: 06/2021 can download their admit card through the official website of PSSSB.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Technical Assistant Admit Card 2021 Download Link is available at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The written exam is scheduled to be held on 22 August 2021 at the various exam centres. The candidates can download PSSSB Technical Assistant Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download PSSSB Technical Assistant Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of PSSSB.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘CLICK HERE- To download Admit Card Advt No.06/2021- Technical Assistant Exam to be held on 22/08/2021 !!NEW!’. Enter Application No., DOB, Mobile Number and submit button. The PSSSB Technical Assistant Admit Card 2021will be displayed. Download PSSSB Technical Assistant Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download PSSSB Technical Assistant Admit Card 2021

This recruitment is being done to recruit 120 for the post of Technical Assistant. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and merit. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the written test. The candidates can download PSSSB Technical Assistant Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

