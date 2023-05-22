PSTET Paper 2 Result 2023 Released at pstet.pseb.ac.in, Direct Link, Check Punjab TET Cut Off,

PSTET Paper 2 Result 2023 Out The PSTET Result 2023 Paper 2 download link has been released by the Punjab School Education Board on its official website. It is noted that PSEB has conducted the written exam for PSTET Paper 2 on April 30, 2023, across the state.

Now the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the PSTET Paper 2 Result 2023 for the same on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the Paper 2 examination for the PSTET eligibility test can now download their results from the official website https://pstet.pseb.ac.in. Alternatively, you can download the PSTET Paper 2 Result 2023 directly through the link given below.

To download the paper 2 results for PSTET, you will have to provide your login credentials including your Email id, Password, and others to the link available on the home page. You can retrieve your login credentials from the information provided by you during the submission of the application for the same.

Earlier PSEB had conducted the written exam for PSTET Paper 2 on April 30, 2023. As per the selection process, candidates will have to secure the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the shortlisted for the exam. According to reports, the qualifying or the general category, the minimum qualifying percentage for the General category is 60%, for the backward class (BC) category-55%, for the Scheduled caste (SC) -50%, and for the scheduled tribe (ST) -45%. You can download the PSTET Paper 2 Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below. If you are facing a problem mail to the pstet2023.helpdesk@gmail.com

Steps To PSTET Result 2023 Paper 2 Download