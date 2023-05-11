PSTET Result 2023 OUT at pstet2023.org: Check Paper 1 Login Link Here

PSTET Result 2023 has been released at pstet2023.org. Candidates can download Paper 1 Scores here

PSTET Result 2023 Download: Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test Result (PSTET Result 2023) is available on the official website i.e.pstet2023.org. The result is released for Paper 1. Candidates who appeared in Paper 1 can download PSTET Paper 1 Admit Card from the official website. However, the direct link to download Punjab TET Result is given below in this article.

PSTET Result Download Here

How to Download PSTET Result 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download PSTET Result from the official website through the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test, PSTET at pstet2023.org.

Step 2: Click on ‘The result for PSTET 2023 Paper I is out. A link for this purpose has been provided in the login area of the candidate. To view result, click here.’

Step 3: It will redirect you to the login page.

Step 4: Enter email ID, and password, and captcha

Step 5: Click on submit button.

Step 4: Download Punjab TET Result 2023