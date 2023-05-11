PSTET Result 2023 OUT at pstet2023.org: Check Paper 1 Login Link Here

PSTET Result 2023 Download: Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test Result (PSTET Result 2023) is available on the official website i.e.pstet2023.org. The result is released for Paper 1. Candidates who appeared in Paper 1 can download PSTET Paper 1 Admit Card from the official website. However, the direct link to download Punjab TET Result is given below in this article.
|PSTET Result
|Download Here
How to Download PSTET Result 2023 ?
The candidates can check the steps to download PSTET Result from the official website through the steps provided below:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test, PSTET at pstet2023.org.
Step 2: Click on ‘The result for PSTET 2023 Paper I is out. A link for this purpose has been provided in the login area of the candidate. To view result, click here.’
Step 3: It will redirect you to the login page.
Step 4: Enter email ID, and password, and captcha
Step 5: Click on submit button.
Step 4: Download Punjab TET Result 2023