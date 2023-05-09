Puducherry Records 92.68 % Pass Percentage in Class 12 Exams, Check Details Here

Puducherry and Karaikal region class 12 results have been announced. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 92.68 %. Candidates can check the here the details of the performance of the students in the board exam.

Puducherry Karaikal Region 12th Results: The TN Board 12th results were announced on May 8, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Tamil Nadu is 94.03%. According to the statistics shared by officials of the Directorate of School Education Puducherry, the pass percentage of all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal is 92.68% while the pass percentage of all government schools is 85.40%.

The link for candidates to check the results is available on the official website of the Tamil Nadu board. Students who have appeared for the class 12 exams from Puducherry and Karaikal regions can check their results through the link given here.

The Puducherry and Karaikal region class 12 exams were conducted from March 4 to 26, 2023. According to the press release issued by the board, a total of 11985 students appeared for the exams from the Puducherry region and 2239 appeared from the Karaikal region. Out of these 11200 students passed from Puducherry and 1983 passed from Karaikal.

Puducherry and Karaikal Region Result Statistics

Candidates can check the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the board exams below.

Region Details Pass Percentage of Government Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal Regions Pass Percentage in Puducherry and Karaikal Regions Pondicherry & Karaikal 85.40 % 92.68 % Pondicherry 85.90 % 93.45 % Karaikal 83.66 % 88.57 %

Check complete result statistics and details here - Click Here

According to reports, Puducherry has recorded a pass percentage of 92.68 from which 93.44 is from the Puducherry region and 88.57 from Karaikal which is a decline of 3% from last years performance.

Also Read: TN SSLC Result 2023 Date Announced? Check Tamil Nadu 10th Result Updates Here