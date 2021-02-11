Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Result 2021 Announced @sssc.gov.in, Check list of selected candidates here

Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Result 2021: High Court of Punjab and Haryana at Chandigarh has announced the result of clerk in the subordinate courts of Haryana against advertisement no. 25C/SSSC/HR/2019. Candidates appeared in the Clerk Exam 2021 can download the result through the official website of Punjab and haryana high court.i.e. sssc.gov.in.

Those who have successfully qualified in the written exam are provisionally qualified for Document Verification Round which is scheduled to be held tentatively from 22 to 24 February 2021. The detailed notice containing all the instructions, batch, date, time and venue of interaction will be uploaded in due course.

The court had conducted the Computer Proficiency Test tentatively on 21 November 2020, 05 December 2020 & 19 December 2020. This drive is being done to recruit 352 vacancies of clerk in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana (S.S.S.C.) on behalf of the District and Sessions Judges of the State of Haryana. The Select List of the qualified candidates will be prepared strictly on the basis of merit in the written examination. Name of candidate(s) higher in merit would be recommended for appointment as per the number of vacancies to be filled.

How and Where to Download Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Result 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.sssc.gov.in. Click on the link reads ‘ Roll number wise result of all candidates who had appeared in the CPT for the post of clerk in subordinate courts of Haryana against the advertisement number 25C/SSSC/HR/2019’. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Result 2021

Latest Government Jobs:

Army War College inviting applications for 39 Group C and D Posts, 10th & 12th Pass can apply

Air Force Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @indianairforce.nic.in Out 255 Vacancies Notified for Group C Posts

TPSC Recruitment 2021 for 40 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @tpsc.gov.in