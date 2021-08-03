Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021: Apply Online Application for 6635 Elementary Teacher @educationrecruitmentboard.com till 18 Aug

Education Recruitment Board of Punjab is hiring 6635 Elementary Teacher Training (ETT). Check educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria, application process and other details here.

Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021: Education Recruitment Board of Punjab (PEB) has activated the online application link and uploaded the updated notification for recruitment of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) Posts on 03 August 2021 on official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com. Candidates can submit Punjab ETT Application Link on or before 18 August 2021 on official website or through the link below:



A total of 6635 vacancies are available under the Punjab State Elementary Education (Teaching Cadre) Group C Service Rules 2018.

12th passed candidates with Diploma in Education are eligible to apply for ETT Recruitment 2021. More details such as age limit, selection criteria, application process and other are given below.

Punjab ETT Notification

Online Application

Punjab ETT Notification 2

Official website

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 03 August 2021 Last date for submission of online application: 18 August 2021 till 5 PM

Punjab ETT Vacancy Details

ETT Teacher – 6635 Posts

Punjab ETT Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have passed 10+2 from a recognized board or institution Should possess two years Elementary Teachers' Training course from a recognized university or institution or two years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) or qualifications.

Punjab ETT Age Limit:



18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation in upper age limit as per relaxation)

Selection Process for Punjab ETT

The selection will be done on the basis of exam

How to Apply for Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply online for Punjab Education Board ETT Recruitment 2021 through the online mode from 03 AUgust to 18 August 2021. Candidates can check to the official PDF links provided in this article for more details.

Punjab ETT Application Fee: