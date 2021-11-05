Punjab Police Constable Final Answer Key 2021: Download @punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Constable Final Answer Key 2021: Punjab Police has released the final answer key of the exam for the post of Constable at 4 PM today. Candidates can download Punjab Police Answer Key from the official website of Punjab police - Punjab Police Final Answer Link is provided in this article below. The link available from 05 November to 30 November 2021 till 4 PM. The candidates who have raised the objection against the provisional answer key can check the final response.

Punjab Police Login Link

Punjab Police Constable Result shall also be declared anytime soon through online mode on official website. Those who qualify in the exam will be called for Physical Screening Test (PST).

How to Download Punjab Police Constable Result 2021 ?

The candidates can simply follow given steps in order to download Punjab Police Constable Answer Key:

Go to the recruitment portal of Punjab Police i.e. on https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021 Click on ‘Login’ Tab given on the upper right corner of the homepage It will re-direct you to a new page where you are required to click enter your ‘Application No./Login ID’ and Password After Login, click on ‘Constable Tab’ Download Punjab Police Constable Final Answer Key 2021

Punjab Police Constable Exam was held from 25 to 26 September 2021 for filling up 4362 Constable Posts. Out of total, 2015 vacancies for Constable (District Cadre) and 2343 are for Armed Police Cadre from 16 July to 22 August 2021.