Punjab PSSSB Clerk Typing Test Admit Card 2022 (Released)@sssb.punjab.gov.in, Check Download Link

SSSB Punjab has uploaded the admit card for typing test for the of the post of Clerk on its official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in. Check download link here.

Punjab PSSSB Clerk Typing Test Admit Card 2022 Download: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has uploaded the admit card for typing test for the of the post of Clerk, IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk Posts on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for Typing test round can download Punjab PSSSB Clerk Typing Test Admit Card 2022 from the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download:Punjab PSSSB Clerk Typing Test Admit Card 2022

It is noted that Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is to conduct the typing test from 22 July 2022 onward for various Clerk Posts.

Candidates qualified for the typing test for the posts for Advertisement No. 17/2021 (Clerk), 18/2021 (Clerk IT), 19/2021 (Clerk Accounts) and Advertisement Dated 02/12/2015 (issued by Department of Social Security) are able to appear for the typing test.

Candidates can download their Punjab PSSSB Clerk Typing Test Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Punjab PSSSB Clerk Typing Test Admit Card 2022