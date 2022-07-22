Punjab PSSSB Clerk Typing Test Admit Card 2022 (Released)@sssb.punjab.gov.in, Check Download Link

Punjab PSSSB Clerk Typing Test Admit Card 2022 Download: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has uploaded the admit card for typing test for the of the post of Clerk, IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk Posts on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for Typing test round can download Punjab PSSSB Clerk Typing Test Admit Card 2022 from the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.
Direct Link to Download:Punjab PSSSB Clerk Typing Test Admit Card 2022
It is noted that Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is to conduct the typing test from 22 July 2022 onward for various Clerk Posts.
Candidates qualified for the typing test for the posts for Advertisement No. 17/2021 (Clerk), 18/2021 (Clerk IT), 19/2021 (Clerk Accounts) and Advertisement Dated 02/12/2015 (issued by Department of Social Security) are able to appear for the typing test.
Candidates can download their Punjab PSSSB Clerk Typing Test Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download Punjab PSSSB Clerk Typing Test Admit Card 2022
- Visit the official website of Punjab SSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in
- Click on the link ‘Click Here to Download Admit Card for the Type Test starting from 22/07/2022 for Advertisement No. 17/2021 (Clerk), 18/2021 (Clerk IT), 19/2021 (Clerk Accounts) and Advertisement Dated 02/12/2015 (issued by Department of Social Security) for Clerk posts of Department of General Administration Punjab and Health Department Punjab 'on the home page.
- Now, click on 'Download Admit Card (Roll No.)' or 'Download Admit Card (Application No.)'
- Download SSSB Admit Card and save the same for future reference.