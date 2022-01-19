RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022, 69 Vacancies for Managerial Posts, Apply Online @railtel.cbtexam.in

RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022: RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Deputy Manager, Manager, and Senior Manager in Technical/ Marketing/ Finance / Legal fields. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications through online mode on or before 23 February 2022.
A total of 69 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 15 January 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 23 February 2022
- Exam Date: May 2022
- Admit Card Date: Before 10 days of exam
RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Deputy Manager (Technical) / E-1 - 24 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Electrical)/ E-1 - 1 Post
- Deputy Manager (Civil)/ E-1 -1 Post
- Deputy Manager (Marketing)/E-1 - 6 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Finance)/E-1 - 4 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Legal)/E-1 - 1 Post
- Deputy Manager/ (Database Administration)/ E-1 - 2 Posts
- Manager (Database Administration) / E-2- 2 Posts
- Senior Manager (Database Administration)/ E-3- 2 Posts
- Deputy Manager (System Administration)/E-1 - 6 Posts
- Manager (System Administration)/E-2 - 2 Posts
- Senior Manager (System Administration)/E-3 - 2 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Security)/E-1 - 4 Posts
- Manager (Security)/E-2 - 2 Posts
- Senior Manager (Security)/E-3 - 2 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Network)/E-1 - 3 Posts
- Manager (DevOps)/E-2 - 3 Posts
- Manager (IT)/E-2 - 1 Post
- Senior Manager (IT)/E-3 - 1 Post
RailTel Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Deputy Manager (Technical) / E-1, Deputy Manager (Electrical)/ E-1, Deputy Manager (Civil)/ E-1 - B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg) in concerned subject.
- Deputy Manager (Marketing)/E-1 - MBA/ PG Diploma in Business Administration (2 years course) with specialization in Marketing/Telecom/ IT or equivalent + Bachelor Degree in Science / Engineering.
- Deputy Manager (Finance)/E-1- CA/ICWA (CMA).
- Deputy Manager (Legal)/E-1 - LLB.
- Deputy Manager/ (Database Administration), Manager (Database Administration), Senior Manager (Database Administration)/ E-3, Deputy Manager (System Administration), Manager (System Administration)/E-2, Senior Manager (System Administration)/E-3 , Deputy Manager (Security)/E-1, Manager (Security)/E-2 , Senior Manager (Security)/E-3, Deputy Manager (Network)/E-1, Manager (DevOps)/E-2, Manager (IT)/E-2, Senior Manager (IT)/E-3 - B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg) in relevant subject.
RailTel Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Deputy Manager (Technical) / E-1, Deputy Manager (Electrical)/ E-1, Deputy Manager (Civil)/ E-1 , Deputy Manager (Marketing)/E-1, Deputy Manager (Finance)/E-1, Deputy Manager (Legal)/E-1, Deputy Manager/ (Database Administration): 18 to 28 years
- Manager (Database Administration)- 21 to 28 years
- Senior Manager (Database Administration)/ E-3- 27 years to 34 years
- Deputy Manager (System Administration) - 18 to 28 years
- Manager (System Administration)/E-2 - 23 to 30 years
- Senior Manager (System Administration)/E-3 - 27 to 34 years
- Deputy Manager (Security)/E-1 - 21 to 28 years
- Manager (Security)/E-2 - 23 to 30 years
- Senior Manager (Security)/E-3 - 27 to 34 years
- Deputy Manager (Network)/E-1 - 21 to 28 years
- Manager (DevOps)/E-2 - 23 to 30 years
- Manager (IT)/E-2 - 23 to 30 years
- Senior Manager (IT)/E-3 - 27 to 34 years
RailTel Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.
Download Railtel Recruitment 2022 Notification
How to apply for RailTel Recruitment 2022?
- Candidates are required to apply online only through the link available on www.railtelindia.com.
- Before applying for registration candidates are advised to have their scanned Photo, scanned Signature, and scanned
Left Thumb Impression for uploading. The file size should be not more than 100kb in .jpg format only
- Candidates are required to have a valid personal e-mail ID. In case a candidate does not have a valid personal e-mail ID, he/she should create his/her new e-mail ID before applying online.
- Select Post Applied & Enter Basic Details.
- Enter Minimum Educational / Professional Qualifications.
- Upload Scanned Photo, Scanned Signature and Scanned Left Thumb Impression.
- Application Preview or Modify.
- Payment Online Mode (via credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI etc.).
- After paying the application fees, save the copy of filled application form for further recruitment-related activities.