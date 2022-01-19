RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022, 69 Vacancies for Managerial Posts, Apply Online @railtel.cbtexam.in

RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on railtel.cbtexam.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022: RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Deputy Manager, Manager, and Senior Manager in Technical/ Marketing/ Finance / Legal fields. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications through online mode on or before 23 February 2022.

A total of 69 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 23 February 2022

Exam Date: May 2022

Admit Card Date: Before 10 days of exam

RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (Technical) / E-1 - 24 Posts

Deputy Manager (Electrical)/ E-1 - 1 Post

Deputy Manager (Civil)/ E-1 -1 Post

Deputy Manager (Marketing)/E-1 - 6 Posts

Deputy Manager (Finance)/E-1 - 4 Posts

Deputy Manager (Legal)/E-1 - 1 Post

Deputy Manager/ (Database Administration)/ E-1 - 2 Posts

Manager (Database Administration) / E-2- 2 Posts

Senior Manager (Database Administration)/ E-3- 2 Posts

Deputy Manager (System Administration)/E-1 - 6 Posts

Manager (System Administration)/E-2 - 2 Posts

Senior Manager (System Administration)/E-3 - 2 Posts

Deputy Manager (Security)/E-1 - 4 Posts

Manager (Security)/E-2 - 2 Posts

Senior Manager (Security)/E-3 - 2 Posts

Deputy Manager (Network)/E-1 - 3 Posts

Manager (DevOps)/E-2 - 3 Posts

Manager (IT)/E-2 - 1 Post

Senior Manager (IT)/E-3 - 1 Post

RailTel Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Manager (Technical) / E-1, Deputy Manager (Electrical)/ E-1, Deputy Manager (Civil)/ E-1 - B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg) in concerned subject.

Deputy Manager (Marketing)/E-1 - MBA/ PG Diploma in Business Administration (2 years course) with specialization in Marketing/Telecom/ IT or equivalent + Bachelor Degree in Science / Engineering.

Deputy Manager (Finance)/E-1- CA/ICWA (CMA).

Deputy Manager (Legal)/E-1 - LLB.

Deputy Manager/ (Database Administration), Manager (Database Administration), Senior Manager (Database Administration)/ E-3, Deputy Manager (System Administration), Manager (System Administration)/E-2, Senior Manager (System Administration)/E-3 , Deputy Manager (Security)/E-1, Manager (Security)/E-2 , Senior Manager (Security)/E-3, Deputy Manager (Network)/E-1, Manager (DevOps)/E-2, Manager (IT)/E-2, Senior Manager (IT)/E-3 - B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg) in relevant subject.

RailTel Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Deputy Manager (Technical) / E-1, Deputy Manager (Electrical)/ E-1, Deputy Manager (Civil)/ E-1 , Deputy Manager (Marketing)/E-1, Deputy Manager (Finance)/E-1, Deputy Manager (Legal)/E-1, Deputy Manager/ (Database Administration): 18 to 28 years

Manager (Database Administration)- 21 to 28 years

Senior Manager (Database Administration)/ E-3- 27 years to 34 years

Deputy Manager (System Administration) - 18 to 28 years

Manager (System Administration)/E-2 - 23 to 30 years

Senior Manager (System Administration)/E-3 - 27 to 34 years

Deputy Manager (Security)/E-1 - 21 to 28 years

Manager (Security)/E-2 - 23 to 30 years

Senior Manager (Security)/E-3 - 27 to 34 years

Deputy Manager (Network)/E-1 - 21 to 28 years

Manager (DevOps)/E-2 - 23 to 30 years

Manager (IT)/E-2 - 23 to 30 years

Senior Manager (IT)/E-3 - 27 to 34 years

RailTel Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

How to apply for RailTel Recruitment 2022?