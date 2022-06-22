Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ptetraj2022.org: Download From Here

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2022 Link is now available on ptetraj2022.org. Candidates can check the direct link below:

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2022 Download: Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan has released the admit card of the exam to be held for the teacher course for Pre. B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. - 2022 and for Pre B.Ed 2022. Candidates can download PTET Admit Card from the official website i.e. ptetraj2022.org. The said exam will be held on 03 July 2022 from 11: 30 AM to 02:30 PM.

The candidates can download the Admit Card through PTET Admit Card Link using the Application/Challan Number and Roll Number provided below:

The candidates who are going to attend the exam on 3rd July can check easy steps to download the admit from the official website below:

How to Download Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of PTET i.e. ptetraj2022.org

Step 2:Now, go to 'Click Here for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. 4 Year Course' or 'Click Here for B.Ed 2 Year Course'

Step 3:At the left corner of the homepage, you will find the link to download the admit card 'Download Admit Card'

Step 4:Click on the admit card link and provide the details

There will be 200 questions of 600 marks from Mental Ability, Teaching attitude & Aptitude Test, General Awareness and Language Proficiency (Hindi or English). No negative will be done for wrong answers.

Step 5: Download PTET Teacher Admit Card

PTET Online applications are invited from 01 March 2022 up to 15 April 2022. As per the reports, This year around 5,42,833 candidates have applied for Rajasthan PTET exam and 5.46 lakh candidates had applied for PTET in 2021.