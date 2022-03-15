JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 Anytime Soon @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Exam on 26 and 27 March

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon release the admit card of the exam for recruitment of 950 Assistants Posts. Details Here.

Created On: Mar 15, 2022 13:31 IST
Modified On: Mar 15, 2022 15:18 IST
RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022
RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022:

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has completed the online application for the recruitment of 950 Assistants on 08 March 2022. Those who have applied for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 will be required to appear for RBI Assitant Exam 2022 which is scheduled to be held on 26 and 27 March 2022. In order to appear for the exam, applicants will be required to download RBI Assistant Admit Card. RBI, generally, releases the admit card before the 10 days of the exam. Hence, RBI Assistant Admit Card Link is expected anytime soon on 15 March or 16 March 2022 at the official website of RBI i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in, as per reports. However, there is no official information regarding the admit card date.

RBI Assistant Admit Card Link 2022

Candidates are advised to bookmark this page as the link will be provided in this article. After downloading the admit card,  they need to affix a recent photograph on the call letter.

They should bring the following items to the centre:

  • Print out of the Call Letter 
  • Photo Identity Proof
  • Photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

RBI Assistant Exam Centres 2022

RBI Assistant Exam 2022 will be conducted across the country in the West, South, North, and East Zone.

  2. Port Blair
  3. Chirala, Guntur, Hyderabad, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram
  4. Naharlagun
  5. Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur
  6. Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzzafarpur, Patna, Purnea,
  7. Chandigarh- Mohali
  8. Bhilai, Bilaspur, Raipur
  9. Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon
  10. Panaji
  11. Ahmedabad - Gandhinagar, Anand, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara
  12. Ambala, Hissar, Karnal, Kurukshetra
  13. Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una
  14. Jammu, Samba
  15. Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
  16. Belagavi, Bengaluru, Kalaburgi, Hubli, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Udipi
  17. Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrichur
  18. Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain
  19. Amravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nasik, Pune, Satara
  20. Imphal
  21. Shillong
  22. Aizwal
  23. Kohima
  24. Balasore, Berhampur(Ganjam), Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur
  25. Puducherry
  26. Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala
  27. Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur
  28. Gangtok
  29. Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Vellore
  30. Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal,
  31. Agartala
  32. Agra, Aligarh, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi
  33. Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee
  34. Asansol, Greater Kolkata, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri

RBI Assistant Notification 2022

How to Download RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of RBI Carrer - opportunities.rbi.org.in
  2. Visit ‘Current Vacancies’ and then click on ‘Call letter’ from drop-down
  3. Click on ‘Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for the Recruitment examination of Assistant’
  4. Click on admit card link and enter your registration number and date of birth
  5. Download RBI Admit Card
RBI Assistant Registration Dates 17 February to 08 March 2022
RBI Assistant Exam Date 26 and 27 March 2022
RBI Assistant Admit Card Release Date expected in the second week of March
RBI Assisstant Result Date April 2022

RBI Assistant Important Topics, Preparation Strategies and Practice Questions

RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2022

Those who qualify in the prelims will be called the mains exam which is scheduled to be held in May 2022. The main exam will be 200 Marks. The candidates provisionally shortlisted from the main online examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT).

RBI Assistant Exam will have 100  MCQs in 3 sections (30 on the English Language, 35 on Maths and 35 on Reasoning Ability) of 100 marks to be completed in 1 hour (20 minutes for each section).

RBI Assistant New Exam Pattern and Syllabus

 

FAQ

What is RBI Website ?

opportunities.rbi.org.in

What is RBI Assistant Exam Date ?

26 and 27 Admit Card 2022

What is RBI Assistant Admit Card Date ?

The admit card is expected in second week of March 2022
