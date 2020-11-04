RBI Grade B Marksheet and Cut-Off 2020 Released @rbi.org.in, Check Here

RBI Grade B Marksheet and Cut-Off 2020: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released marksheet and cut-off marks for the post of Grade B Officer. Candidates can download RBI Grade B Marksheet and RBI Grade B Cut-Off Marks from the official website -rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Marksheet Links are given below. The candidates can check download RBI Grade B Scores of DR-DSIM (2019), (DR)-DEPR 2019 and (DR)-General 2019 through the link using their Receipt Number and Date of Birth.

RBI Grade b Cut-Off Marks Category-wise:

The bank has announced the aggregate cut-off marks in paper- 1 ( objective type test) of written examination for candidates whose paper 2 (descriptive type test) were assessed (out of total 100 marks), in paper 1, paper 2 and paper 3 taken together in written examination for shortlisting the candidates for interview (out of total 300 marks) and for written examination (Paper 1, 2 and 3) and interview taken together (out of total 350 marks) obtained by the last recommended candidate with reference to the no. of vacancies notified in the advertisement. The candidate can check the cut-off marks through the links given above.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had invited online application for the recruitment of Officers in Grade B (General) DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams in the month of October 2019