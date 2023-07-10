RBI JE Admit Card 2023 Out: Download Junior Engineer Call Letter at rbi.org.in; Check Exam Pattern

RBI JE Admit Card 2023 Out: RBI has uploaded the admit card download link for the Junior Engineer post on its official website rbi.org.in. Check the download link.

RBI JE Admit Card 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card of the Junior Engineer posts on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Junior Engineer posts which is scheduled on July 15, 2023 can download their admit card from the official website-rbi.org.in.

The admit card for Junior Engineer post can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: RBI JE Admit Card 2023

RBI JE Admit Card 2023 : Exam Update

Selection for these posts will be through online examination and language proficiency test (LPT). The Online Examination will be for 300 marks and is scheduled to be held on July 15, 2023.

The candidates provisionally selected from the on-line examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). The online test except the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e., in English and Hindi. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests.1/4th marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The language proficiency test will be conducted in the official / local language of the zone concerned and candidates not proficient in the Official/ Local Language/s would be disqualified.

RBI JE Admit Card 2023: Documents to Carry

To appear in the Junior Engineer written exam, candidates are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.

RBI JE Admit Card 2023: Download By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. Candidates can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

Process to Download: RBI JE Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website– rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Admission Letters RBI JE Admit Card 2023’ on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 5: The RBI JE Admit Card 2023 will display on the screen.

Note: Download and take a print out of it for future reference.