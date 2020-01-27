Realme X50 Pro with 12GB RAM Expected to Launch in Late February

The Realme X50 Pro is expected to be unveiled at MWC 2020, happening from February 24-27, 2020. It is rumoured that after its showcase in the event, the new Realme smartphone will be launched in India. Let's have a look at its expected features, specs and price details.

Realme X50 Pro Display (Expected)

Talking about the features, the Realme smartphone is expected to come with a 6.57 inches super AMOLED HD+ display screen with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The device will succeed Realme X50 and will replace Realme X2 Pro as the top flagship of the Realme lineup. The smartphone may also feature the Gorilla Glass 5 screen with a punch-hole display.

Realme X50 Pro Camera (Expected)

On the optics, the Realme X50 Pro is expected to be packed with a Quad-core camera of 64+12+8+2 MP camera including the wide-angle and autofocus feature. On the selfie camera front, the smartphone may feature a dual camera with 32+8MP of optic sensors.

Realme X50 Pro Performance (Expected)

The Realme X50 Pro may fetch an extravagant storage capacity of 12 GB RAM and 256 GB Internal storage (non expandable). Realme X50 Pro will run on the latest Snapdragon 865 chip, the current top flagship SoC by Qualcomm. This will be the company’s first Snapdragon 865 smartphone. The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh strong battery.

Realme X50 Pro Price (Expected)

The Realme X50 Pro is being considered as a successor of Realme X50 and the latest flagship of Realme, taking over the Realme X2 Pro. The Smartphone is expected to price around Rs. 48,999/- but it is just a speculated price.

The Realme X50 Pro India launch is expected just after MWC 2020, probably in February end or early March. The company is also expected to unveil its first fitness band in India in February.

