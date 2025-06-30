REET Certificate 2025: Check Certificate Validity Date, PDF Download Link & More

REET Certificate 2025: The REET Result 2025 was officially declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) on 8th May 2025. Following the announcement, candidates who qualified the exam are now eagerly awaiting the release of the REET Certificate 2025. As per the past trends, the REET certificate is released within a short span after the results are declared, meaning candidates can expect the certificates to be available for download soon on the official website – reet2024.co.in. The REET certificate is essential for candidates aspiring to apply for teaching jobs in Rajasthan’s government schools. Moreover, the REET certificate is now valid for a lifetime, making it a one-time credential for eligible candidates. REET Certificate 2025 Highlights Particulars Details Result Declared On 8th May 2025 Certificate Release Date To be announced Conducting Authority Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) Official Website reet2024.co.in Validity of Certificate Lifetime Availability Mode Online Eligibility Securing minimum qualifying marks in REET 2025

What Is the REET Certificate? The REET eligibility certificate confirms a candidate’s qualification to teach in Rajasthan’s primary and upper primary schools. Candidates who score the minimum qualifying marks in the REET 2025 exam are awarded this certificate. This document is required to: Apply for teacher recruitment in the state.

Appear in the REET Mains exam (if applicable). REET Certificate Validity 2025 As per the latest policy, the REET Certificate 2025 will carry lifetime validity. This means candidates won’t need to reappear for the exam to retain their eligibility, ensuring a more flexible and secure future in the teaching profession. Who Should Download the REET Certificate? The REET exam is designed for candidates wishing to teach: Classes 1 to 5 (Primary Level): Must qualify REET Level 1

Classes 6 to 8 (Upper Primary Level): Must qualify REET Level 2

Candidates may appear for one or both levels depending on their eligibility and teaching preferences. How to Download REET Certificate 2025? Candidates can follow the steps below to download their REET 2025 certificate once it is made available on the official website: Go to the official portal – reet2024.co.in

Click on the “REET Certificate 2025” link

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth

Click on the Submit button

Your REET eligibility certificate will be displayed on the screen

Download and print the certificate for your records REET Certificate 2025: Download PDF The REET Certificate 2025 PDF will be available for download soon on the official website following the result announcement on 8th May 2025. Qualified candidates can access their certificates online using their roll number and date of birth.