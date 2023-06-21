RPSC AARO Admit Card 2023 Soon: Check Asst. Agriculture Research Officer Interview Schedule Here

RPSC AARO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Download: Rajasthan PSC has released a short notice on June 21, 2023 regarding the interview admit card/schedule for the post of Asst. Agriculture Research Officer on its official website-i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check download link here.

RPSC AARO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Download: On June 21, 2023, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a short notice regarding the interview admit card/schedule for the post of Asst. Agriculture Research Officer (Botany and Agri. Chemistry) on its official website. According to the short notice released, the Commission will be conducting the interview for the Asst. Agriculture Research Officer (Botany and Agri. Chemistry) on July 03, 2023 onward.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the above posts can download the detailed interview/admit card update available on the official website of RPSC-i.e. psc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the detailed interview/admit card update directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: RPSC AARO Admit Card/Schedule 2023





RPSC AARO Interview 2023: Overview

As per the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the interview for the post of Asst. Agriculture Research Officer (Botany) on July 03, 2023. Interview for Asst. Agriculture Research Officer (Agri. Chemistry) will be held from July 04-06, 2023. Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above posts should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the interview round.

Post Interview Schedule Asst. Agriculture Research Officer (Botany) July 03, 2023 Asst. Agriculture Research Officer (Agri. Chemistry) July 04-06, 2023

RPSC AARO Admit Card 2023: Download With Login Credentials

According to the short notice released, the Commission will upload the admit card for the interview round for the above posts in due course of time on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the official website, once it is uploaded.

More Jobs...

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 For 1,70,461 Posts: Check District Wise Vacancies List

HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023 For 13536 Posts: Check Eligibility

NHPC Recruitment 2023 For 388 JE & Other Posts: Check Eligibility Criteria



Process To Download: RPSC AARO Admit Card/Schedule 2023