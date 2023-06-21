RPSC AARO Admit Card 2023 Soon: Check Asst. Agriculture Research Officer Interview Schedule Here

RPSC AARO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Download: On June 21, 2023, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a short notice regarding the interview admit card/schedule for the post of Asst. Agriculture Research Officer (Botany and Agri. Chemistry) on its official website. According to the short notice released, the Commission will be conducting the interview for the Asst. Agriculture Research Officer (Botany and Agri. Chemistry) on July 03, 2023 onward.
All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the above posts can download the detailed interview/admit card update available on the official website of RPSC-i.e. psc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Alternatively you can download the detailed interview/admit card update directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: RPSC AARO Admit Card/Schedule 2023
RPSC AARO Interview 2023: Overview
As per the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the interview for the post of Asst. Agriculture Research Officer (Botany) on July 03, 2023. Interview for Asst. Agriculture Research Officer (Agri. Chemistry) will be held from July 04-06, 2023. Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above posts should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the interview round.
|Post
|Interview Schedule
|Asst. Agriculture Research Officer (Botany)
|July 03, 2023
|Asst. Agriculture Research Officer (Agri. Chemistry)
|July 04-06, 2023
RPSC AARO Admit Card 2023: Download With Login Credentials
According to the short notice released, the Commission will upload the admit card for the interview round for the above posts in due course of time on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the official website, once it is uploaded.
Process To Download: RPSC AARO Admit Card/Schedule 2023
- Go to RPSC official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the link-Press Note Regarding Interview Dates for Asst. Agriculture Research Officer - 2018 (Botany and Agri. Chemistry) on the home page.
- You will get the pdf of the short notice available on the home page.
- Download and take a print out of it for future reference.