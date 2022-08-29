RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022 (Out) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Download Link

Rajasthan PSC has uploaded the Interview Admit Card for Assistant Professor Sociology post on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Download link here.

RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the Interview Admit Card link for the post of Assistant Professor Sociology, College Education Department on its official website. All those candidates qualified for the interview round for the Assistant Professor Sociology, College Education Department can download the RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022 from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.



You can download the RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022





In a bid to download the RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth on the link available on the official website.

Candidates qualified successfully for the Assistant Professor post for Sociology, College Education Department against Adv No. 06/2020-21 Date 18-12-2020 can download their Admit card after following the steps given below.

How To Download: RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022