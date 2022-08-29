RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022 (Out) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Download Link

RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the Interview Admit Card link for the post of Assistant Professor Sociology, College Education Department on its official website. All those candidates qualified for the interview round for the Assistant Professor Sociology, College Education Department can download the RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022 from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
You can download the RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022 directly from the link given below.
Direct Link to Download: RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022
In a bid to download the RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth on the link available on the official website.
Candidates qualified successfully for the Assistant Professor post for Sociology, College Education Department against Adv No. 06/2020-21 Date 18-12-2020 can download their Admit card after following the steps given below.
How To Download: RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022
- Visit on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Go the Important Links section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link "New Icon29/08/2022 Interview Letter for the post of––Assistant Professor Sociology, College Education Department (Adv No. 06/2020-21 Date 18-12-2020)"displaying on the home page.
- You will have to provide your login credentials in the link on the official website.
- You will get the RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022 in a new window.
- Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.