RPSC Online Editing Schedule 2020 for Senior Demonstrator Posts Exam Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply till Oct 07

RPSC Online Editing Date 2020 for Senior Demonstrator Posts: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the short notification regarding the online editing schedule for the Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Deptt)Posts on its official website. All such candidates appeared for the Senior Demonstrator Posts exam can check the short notification regarding the online editing Schedule which is available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the RPSC, all such candidates appeared in the Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Deptt) Posts exam held recently can edit online in their credentials including their Names/Exam Center/Photo/Signature and others from 28 September 2020. The last for the submission of online editing is 07 October 2020.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had conducted the Senior Demonstrator Posts written exam from 13 to 17 September 2020 at the various exam centers in the District Headquarter of Ajmer and Jaipur.

Candidates should note that in a bid to edit for the Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Deptt.) Posts exam, candidates will have to login on the SSO Portal under Recruitment Portal i.e.-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and will have to pay Rs. 300 for the correction.

Candidates can apply online in the entries including Name, Exam Center, Photo, Subjects and their Signature etc only after Login with Apply Online Link or SSO Portal under Recruitment Portal.

Candidates willing to edit in their application for the same can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with direct link given below.

Direct Link of Short Notification for RPSC Online Editing Schedule 2020 for Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Deptt.) Posts

You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

BPSC 66th CCE Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 562 posts@bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 306 Assistant Professor Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for 331 Posts under Combined Competitive Examination @apsc.nic.in

How to Download: RPSC Online Editing Schedule 2020 Short Notification