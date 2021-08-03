RPSC Online Editing Date 2021 Announced for Testing Officer and Other @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply till Aug14

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the details schedule regarding the online editing for the posts including Asst. Testing Officer and other on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check updates here.

RPSC Online Editing Date 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the details schedule regarding the online editing chance for the various posts including Asst. Testing Officer, Vidhi Rachanakar (Law and Legal Affairs Department) and other posts. All candidates who have appeared in the screening test for these posts conducted by the Commission recently can edit online their entries/credentials as per the guidelines mentioned in the notification available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Rajasthan Public Service Commission has decided to provide the chance to the candidates to edit their entries/credentials including Name/Exam Center/Photograph/Signature/Subjects name and other details. Candidates can edit their entries/credentials in online mode from 05 to 14 August 2021.

In a bid to edit their entries/credentials, candidates will have to login on the official website of RPSC and visit to the Apply Online Link or SSO Portal of the Recruitment Portal. Candidates will have to pay Rs.300 for the online editing/amendment charges.

It is noted that RPSC has conducted the written exam for Law and Legal Affairs Deptt on 26 July 2021. Written exam for Assistant Testing Officer was held on 27 July 2021 and exam for Supdt Garden - 2021 was held on 28 July 2021. Candidates appeared in the above examination can avail the facility of online editing their entries/credentials in written exam on or before 14 August 2021. Candidates appeared in these written test can check the details RPSC Online Editing Date 2021 schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for RPSC Online Editing Date 2021 for Testing Officer and Other Posts Notification





