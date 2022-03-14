RPSC RAS/ RTS 2021 Mains Admit Card (Released) @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

RPSC RAS/ RTS 2021 Mains Admit Card has been released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Admit Card Direct Download Link and other details here.

RPSC RAS/ RTS 2021 Mains Admit Card: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC RAS/ RTS 2021 Mains Admit Card on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam can download their admit card from the official website of RPSC.

RPSC RAS/ RTS 2021 Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 20 and 21 March 20222 at various exam centres. The exam will be held in two sessions.i.e. Morning (9 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM). Candidates can download RPSC RAS/ RTS 2021 Mains Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download RPSC RAS/ RTS 2021 Mains Admit Card?

Visit the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the notification that reads ‘Admit Card for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam (Mains) - 2021’ given under ‘Important Links’ on the homepage. A new page will be opened (https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailsservlet). Now, you need to click on ‘Get Admit Card’ Now, select ‘Main Exam’, Enter Application number, and select ‘Date of Birth’ Enter the shown text Download RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RPSC RAS 2022 Mains Admit Card

Candidates should note that they are allowed to bring blue ball pen, gel pen, pencil, rubber, compass etc. as their convenience. The candidates are also advised to follow the covid-19 norms while appearing in the exam and are required to wear the mask mandatorily.

The candidates are advised to carry any of the identity proofs along with the admit card on the day of the exam. Candidates can directly download RPSC RAS 2022 Mains Admit Card directly by clicking on the above link.

RPSC RAS/ RTS 2021 Mains Exam Pattern

The RPSC RAS RTS Mains 2021 Exam will be of 200 marks and 3 hours which will be based on General Studies –I, General Studies-II, General Studies-III, General Hindi, and General English. The level of the question paper will be of Sr. Secondary Level/10th Class. The written examination will be descriptive /analytical type.