RPSC School Lecture Admit Card 2020 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Sanskrit Education Call Letter Here

RPSC School Lecture Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the admit Card of of the exam for the posts of School Lecture (Sanskrit Education). Candidates, who have applied for RPSC School Lecture Recruitment 2020, can download RPSC Admit Card from the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or from SSO website - sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC School Lecture Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Rajasthan School Lecture Admit Card through the links below:

RPSC School Lecture Admit Card Download Link

RPSC School Lecture exam for General Knowledge and Political Science will be held on 14 December 2020 whereas the paper for Math and Economics will be conducted on 15 December 2020 in two session i.e. from 10.00 to 11.30 P.M and from 02.00 P.M to 05.00 P.M.

How to Download RPSC School Lecture Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ Click on the link - "Admit Card for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) 2020" displaying under Important Links Section at the left corner of the home page. A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Get Admit Card’ Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth Download RPSC School Lecturer Sanskrit Education Admit Card

RPSC School Lecture Competitive Exam will have multiple choice type questions of 450 marks. There will be two Papers. Paper-I shall be of 150 marks and Paper-II shall be of 300 marks. Duration of Paper-I shall be one and a half hours and the duration of Paper-II shall be three hours. For every wrong answer, one-third of marks will be deducted: