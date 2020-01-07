RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2020: 264 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 13 Jan onwards

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of School Lecturer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of School Lecturer through the prescribed format on or before 27 January 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of the online application process for RPSC School Lecturer Jobs 2020: 13 January

Last date for submission of the online application process for RPSC School Lecturer Jobs 2020: 27 January 2020

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu) – 264 Posts

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates can refer to the official website of RPSC for eligibility criteria and selection criteria.

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link – to active soon

RPSC Official Website



How to apply for RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2020 through the online mode. The online applications will be activated from 13 January and remain activated till 27 January 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinked links for more details.

