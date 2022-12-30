RPSC SI Interview Date 2022 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Sub Inspector & Platoon Commander Schedule Here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released interview date for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RPSC SI Interview Schedule 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released short notice regarding the interview date for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 on its official website. Commission is conducting the interview for the post of Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam from 23 January 2023 onwards. All those candidates qualified for the interview round for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 can download the RPSC SI Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the RPSC SI Interview Schedule 2022 for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, RPSC will conduct the interview for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 from 23 January to 02 February 2023. Candidates will have to bring all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification with them during interview round. Candidates who have not submitted yet their details application form are required to submit the them as per the schedule given on the notification.

All those candidates who have qualified for the first phase of the interview round for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 can download the interview round from the official website.

