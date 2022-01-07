RRB NTPC Result 2021-22 CEN 1/2019 for Phase 1 to 7: Check Revised Normalization Formula

RRB NTPC Result 2021-22 and Revised Normalization Formula: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the result of NTPC Exam 2021 for all seven phases on 15 January 2022. Approx 1,26,30,885 candidates have appeared in Computer Based Test (CBT-1) from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021 and are waiting for their results. The exam was conducted in various shifts, and each shift has its difficulty level. Hence, the board is preparing the result via a normalization process. This process is used for calculating the qualifying marks of the candidates as the exam is conducted in multiple sessions at different difficulty levels. It will help in maintaining a fair assessment and selection process.

The process includes the raw score of the candidates, mean and standard deviation of raw marks of candidates in their session as well as other sessions being normalized.

Let’s see the formula below:

Candidates who would score 40% marks in the online exam will be eligible to appear for the next stage (RRB NTPC Phase 2 Exam) which is scheduled to be held from 14 to 18 February 2022. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, and OBC categories will be required to score 40% marks.

