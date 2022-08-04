RRB NTPC Typing Test 2022: Check Your CBTS Exam City Here

RRB NTPC Typing Test 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test" (CBTS) on 12 August 2022. Candidates who are selected to appear for RRB NTPC Typing Test can check the exam city by login onto the official website of RRBs. We have provided the RRB NTPC Typing Test Exam City Link in this article below:

The candidates can check the RRB NTPC Typing Test Admit Card update by clicking on the link provided above.

RRB NTPC Typing Test 2022

The candidate will be required to type a minimum of 300 words either in English or 250 words in Hundis per the option given by them on the RRB websites. Those who have not selected their exam language choice will be required to type in English. Candidates who have chosen Hindi Option should be familiar with the usage of Utkritdev or Mangal fonts.

As per the official notice, “As the skill test is to determine the speed, candidates who have completed the passage can retype passage from the beginning within the duration of test i.e. 10 minutes. Candidates who do not type the whole passage at least once in 10 minutes will be treated as disqualified. The transcripts of those candidates who do not type 300 words in English or 250 words in Hindi within the prescribed time will not be evaluated.”

The recruitment is being done to fill up 35277 vacant posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories. Out of total 15131 posts are for the general category, 8712 reserved for the OBC category, 3510 for EWS category, 527 for SC and 2787 for ST category.