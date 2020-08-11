RRB Railway Recruitment 2020 Official Latest Update: Fake News of 5285 Vacancies (Group D&C) in Indian Railways Advertised, Ministry of Railways Issued Warning

RRB Railway Recruitment 2020 Official Latest Update: On 9th August 2020, the Ministry of Railways has clarified through a press release that fake news has been circulated in newspaper regarding Indian Railways Recruitment of 5285 Vacancies. The clarification has been given about an advertisement by a private agency in a newspaper regarding alleged recruitment in eight categories of posts on Indian Railways.

As per the latest Press Release by Ministry of Railways, it has come to notice of Ministry of Railways that one organization by name of “Avestran Infotech” having website address www.avestran.in has given an advertisement in a prominent newspaper on 8th August 2020 calling for applications against a total number of 5285 number of post in eight categories on outsourcing basis on Indian Railways on 11 years contract. The applicants have been asked to deposit Rs.750/-as online fee and last date for receipt of applications has been mentioned as 10th September 2020.

Ministry of Railways has clarified further that Advertisement for any Railway recruitment is always done by Indian Railways ONLY. No private agency has been authorized to do the same. The said issuance of said advertisement in question is illegal. Railways have informed that it has initiated investigation and is going on to take the strictest action as per law against the above agency/persons involved in the above matter.

In this connection, it is also clarified that the recruitment of various categories of Group ‘C’ and erstwhile Group ‘D’ posts on Indian Railways is presently catered to by 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and 16 Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) only and not by any other agency. Vacancies on Indian Railways are filled up by giving wide publicity through Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs).

Railways Online applications are called for from eligible candidates all over the country. CEN is published through Employment News/Rozgar Samachar and an indicative notice is given in National Daily and Local Newspapers. The CEN is also displayed on the official websites of RRBs/RRCs. The website address of all RRBs/RRCs is mentioned in the CEN. It is further clarified that the Railways have not authorized any private agency as yet to do the recruitment of staff on its behalf as alleged by the above-named agency.