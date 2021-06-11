RSMSSB ECG Technician DV Date 2021 Announced for Absentees @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Details Here

RSMSSB 2021 ECG Technician DV Dates: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB/ RSSB) has announced the document dates for recruitment to the post of ECG Technician against the advertisement number 03/2020. All those who were earlier not able to appear for the documents can now attend the document verification for RSMSSB ECG Technician 2021. The schedule for the same today has been uploaded at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notice, The document verification is scheduled to be held from 21 to 23 June 2021 at the various exam centre. The roll number wise RSMSSB ECG Technician DV 2021 Schedule has been uploaded on the official website. The candidates appearing for document verification are required to submit an RTPCR report of COVID-19 at the exam recruitment centre.

All candidates are advised to carry all required documents along with the admit card on the date of document verification. The candidates are also required to bring two copies of an application form along with an Rs. 100/- Indian Postal Order, Rajasthan Selection Board, Jaipur. The candidates are advised to bring all original documents on the day of document verification.

The document verification is to be held at Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, State Institute of Agriculture Management Premises, Durgapura, Jaipur-302018 along with the documents. The candidates can check Roll Number Wise RSMSSB 2021 ECG Technician DV Dates by clicking on the given link below.

Download RSMSSB ECG Technician DV Schedule 2021

