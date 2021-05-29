RSMSSB Lab Technician Result 2021 Released: Download Lab Tech 2nd Final Selection List @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Lab Technician 2nd Final Selection List: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the second final list of candidates for the post of Lab Technician on its website. All those who appeared in the RSMSSB Lab Technician 2021 Exam can download their result through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Lab Technician 2021 against the advertisement number 02/2020 was conducted on 12 June 2020. The first list of the selected candidates was released on 26 March 2021. Now, the board has uploaded the second list of the selected candidates on its website. Candidates can check their result at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the second list, a total of 429 candidates have been selected for the post of Lab Technician out of which 14 are for TSP and 425 are non-tsp. Candidates can download Lab Technician Result PDF by clicking on the provided link.

How to Download RSMSSB Lab Technician 2021 Result?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the ‘Result’ Tab. It will redirect you to a new page. Click on the link that reads ‘Paramedical (Lab Tech.) 2020: 2nd List of Finally Selected Candidates’. A PDF will be opened. Download RSMSSB Lab Technician 2021 Result and save it for future reference.

Download RSMSSB Lab Technician 2021 Result

The provisional list of the selected candidates is final. Candidates can check roll number wise Lab Technician 2021 2nd list of Result and cut off marks in the provided link of PDF. A total of 1098 vacancies will be recruited through Rajasthan Paramedical Recruitment out of which 1119 vacancies are Lab Technician and 1058 for Radiographer.

Latest Government Jobs:

WB Health Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for COVID-19 Volunteer as MO, Nursing Personnel, Doctor & Others

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Notification out, 3378 Vacancies Notified, Apply @ sr.indianrailways.gov.in

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 559 Vacancies at Lower Primary Schools

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: 13000+ Vacancies Notified for Teaching & Non Teaching Staff @dsssb.delhi.gov.in|Apply Online