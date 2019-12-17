RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card 2019 to Release soon @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Exam on December 29

RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card 2019: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board will soon release the RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card 2019 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the RSMSSB Librarian posts will be able to download their admit card once it is uploaded on the official site of RSMSSB-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the RSMSSB has already announced the written examination date for Librarian posts which is 29 December 2019.

According to the exam Schedule released by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, the written exam for Librarian will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm on 29 December 2019 in the state. Candidates applied for the Librarian posts, will have to appear for the written examination consists of the subjects like General Knowledge and Library and Information Science with Basic Knowledge of Computer.

Candidates can check details in this regard with the admit card after downloaded from the official website.

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur had invited online applications for the 700 posts of Librarian Grade 3. A number of candidates have applied for these posts through official website from 02 November 2019 to 01 December 2019.

RSMSSB Librarian Exam Schedule 2019

All the candidates who have applied for these exams under The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) can check the details schedule which can guide them for details of the examination.

The admit card will be available to appearing candidates on the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Once admit card will be uploaded on the official website, candidates can download and take a printout of the e-admit card as they will have to display the same on the day of examination. Candidates are advised to check the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board for latest updates regarding the RSMSSB Librarian Posts.

