RSMSSB LSA 2018 Final Result out @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, 2115 Selected, Check RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Cut Off Marks and Merit Here

RSMSSB LSA 2018 Final Result: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has announced the RSMSSB LSA 2018 Final Result at its website. All candidates who appeared in the RSMSSB LSA 2018 exam can download their result through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per result, a total of 2115 candidates have qualified for the final appointment out of which 1880 candidates are selected for Non-TSP area and 235 are selected for TSP Area. The candidates belonging to SC category have not qualified in the written test. So, 21 vacancies for reserved category remain vacant.

The board has released RSMSSB LSA 2018 Final Result on the basis of candidate’s performance in written and interview. The board has also uploaded the category wise cut off marks on the official website along with the result. Candidates can download their result by following the instructions given below.

The RSMSSB LSA 2018 written test was conducted on 21 October 2019 to recruit 2077 vacancies. Candidates can now check the result of the written exam at the official website of RSMSSB by following the instructions given below.

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on result section given on the homepage. It will redirect you to a notification page. Click on LSA 2018: List of Finally Selected Candidates 16.12.2020 link. Then, a PDF will be opened. Download RSMSSB LSA 2018Final Result and save it for future reference.

