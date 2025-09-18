RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Rajasthan Grade 4 Exam 2025 Dress Code: Check Rules and Guidelines to Follow on Exam Day 

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 18, 2025, 15:12 IST

RSMSSB Grade 4 Exam 2025 will be held from September 19 to 21. Aspirants planning to appear for the exam must follow the prescribed dress code, reporting time, and instructions to avoid any last-minute issues. Check Rajasthan 4th Grade dress code for male and female aspirants along with reporting time, exam centre list, documents to carry and more.

Rajasthan 4th Grade 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will conduct the RSMSSB Grade 4 Recruitment 2025 Exam from September 19 to 21 in two shifts. The exam timings of Rajasthan 4th Grade exam are 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm. Over 24 lakh candidates have registered and are expected to appear for the state-level exam, competing for 53749 vacancies. As candidates gear up for the big day, RSMSSB has issued a detailed list of exam day guidelines, including reporting time, prohibited items at the exam centres, and strict dress code instructions for both male and female aspirants.

RSMSSB 4th Grade exam will commence tomorrow, September 19, and conclude on September 21. With the exam just around the corner, it is important for candidates to be familiar with the exam day guidelines and dress code. The board has released the dress code for the Rajasthan 4th Grade Exam 2025 to maintain exam integrity and ensure smooth frisking. Candidates must strictly adhere to the following dress code:

Rajasthan 4th Grade Dress Code for Female

The dress code for Rajasthan 4th Grade Female aspirants is as follows:

  1. Wear simple and comfortable attire such as salwar kameez, saree, or a t-shirt with trousers. Avoid wearing jeans or bottom wear with multiple pockets.

  2. Jewellery such as bangles, earrings, anklets, or necklaces should not be worn.

  3. Only slippers or sandals are allowed, while shoes are strictly prohibited.

  4. Watches, electronic devices, or any accessories are not permitted inside the exam hall, and carrying them may lead to disqualification.

RSMSSB 4th Grade Dress Code for Male

The dress code for male candidates appearing for Rajasthan Grade 4 exam is as follows:

  1. Candidates must wear half-sleeve shirts or t-shirts.

  2. Jeans, cargos, or any type of bottom wear with multiple pockets are not allowed; only trousers or simple pants are permitted.

  3. Shoes are not allowed inside the exam centre.

  4. Only sandals or chappals are allowed in the exam hall.

  5. Watches, jewellery, metallic objects, caps, goggles, and similar items are strictly prohibited.

  6. Flashy or heavy accessories must be avoided.

RSMSSB 4th Grade 2025 Shift Timings

RSMSSB Grade D 2025 exam will be conducted from September 19 to 21 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon, and the evening shift from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode. Aspirants must ensure they reach their exam centres well before the gate closing time, as entry gates will close one hour prior to the shift timings. Candidates are advised to arrive at least two hours before their allotted shift to complete the necessary formalities. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter the examination hall under any circumstances.

Exam Date & Day

Shift Timing

Exam Timing

19 September (Friday)

Morning Shift

10 am to 12 noon

Evening Shift

3 pm to 5 pm

20 September (Saturday)

Morning Shift

10 am to 12 noon

Evening Shift

3 pm to 5 pm

21 September (Sunday)

Morning Shift

10 am to 12 noon

Evening Shift

3 pm to 5 pm

RSMSSB 4th Grade Reporting Time

In the notification, the board has clearly stated that candidates must report to their designated exam centres at least 2 hours before their scheduled shift to complete frisking and identity verification. The shift timings of each candidate will be mentioned on the Rajasthan 4th Grade admit card.

Shifts

Reporting Timing

Exam Timing

Morning Shift

8 am

10 am to 12 noon

Evening Shift

1 pm

3 pm to 5 pm

Rajasthan 4th Grade 2025: Documents to Carry

RSMSSB 4th Grade exam will be conducted at 1300 exam centres in 38 districts. Prospective candidates must carry only the following items to the exam centre:

  1. Admit Card with a passport-size photo affixed

  2. One passport-size photo

  3. Valid original photo ID proof

  4. PwBD certificate (if applicable)

