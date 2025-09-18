Rajasthan 4th Grade 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will conduct the RSMSSB Grade 4 Recruitment 2025 Exam from September 19 to 21 in two shifts. The exam timings of Rajasthan 4th Grade exam are 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm. Over 24 lakh candidates have registered and are expected to appear for the state-level exam, competing for 53749 vacancies. As candidates gear up for the big day, RSMSSB has issued a detailed list of exam day guidelines, including reporting time, prohibited items at the exam centres, and strict dress code instructions for both male and female aspirants.
Rajasthan 4th Grade Dress Code
RSMSSB 4th Grade exam will commence tomorrow, September 19, and conclude on September 21. With the exam just around the corner, it is important for candidates to be familiar with the exam day guidelines and dress code. The board has released the dress code for the Rajasthan 4th Grade Exam 2025 to maintain exam integrity and ensure smooth frisking. Candidates must strictly adhere to the following dress code:
Rajasthan 4th Grade Dress Code for Female
The dress code for Rajasthan 4th Grade Female aspirants is as follows:
Wear simple and comfortable attire such as salwar kameez, saree, or a t-shirt with trousers. Avoid wearing jeans or bottom wear with multiple pockets.
Jewellery such as bangles, earrings, anklets, or necklaces should not be worn.
Only slippers or sandals are allowed, while shoes are strictly prohibited.
Watches, electronic devices, or any accessories are not permitted inside the exam hall, and carrying them may lead to disqualification.
RSMSSB 4th Grade Dress Code for Male
The dress code for male candidates appearing for Rajasthan Grade 4 exam is as follows:
Candidates must wear half-sleeve shirts or t-shirts.
Jeans, cargos, or any type of bottom wear with multiple pockets are not allowed; only trousers or simple pants are permitted.
Shoes are not allowed inside the exam centre.
Only sandals or chappals are allowed in the exam hall.
Watches, jewellery, metallic objects, caps, goggles, and similar items are strictly prohibited.
Flashy or heavy accessories must be avoided.
RSMSSB 4th Grade 2025 Shift Timings
RSMSSB Grade D 2025 exam will be conducted from September 19 to 21 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon, and the evening shift from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode. Aspirants must ensure they reach their exam centres well before the gate closing time, as entry gates will close one hour prior to the shift timings. Candidates are advised to arrive at least two hours before their allotted shift to complete the necessary formalities. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter the examination hall under any circumstances.
|
Exam Date & Day
|
Shift Timing
|
Exam Timing
|
19 September (Friday)
|
Morning Shift
|
10 am to 12 noon
|
Evening Shift
|
3 pm to 5 pm
|
20 September (Saturday)
|
Morning Shift
|
10 am to 12 noon
|
Evening Shift
|
3 pm to 5 pm
|
21 September (Sunday)
|
Morning Shift
|
10 am to 12 noon
|
Evening Shift
|
3 pm to 5 pm
RSMSSB 4th Grade Reporting Time
In the notification, the board has clearly stated that candidates must report to their designated exam centres at least 2 hours before their scheduled shift to complete frisking and identity verification. The shift timings of each candidate will be mentioned on the Rajasthan 4th Grade admit card.
|
Shifts
|
Reporting Timing
|
Exam Timing
|
Morning Shift
|
8 am
|
10 am to 12 noon
|
Evening Shift
|
1 pm
|
3 pm to 5 pm
Rajasthan 4th Grade 2025: Documents to Carry
RSMSSB 4th Grade exam will be conducted at 1300 exam centres in 38 districts. Prospective candidates must carry only the following items to the exam centre:
Admit Card with a passport-size photo affixed
One passport-size photo
Valid original photo ID proof
PwBD certificate (if applicable)
