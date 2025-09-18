Rajasthan 4th Grade 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will conduct the RSMSSB Grade 4 Recruitment 2025 Exam from September 19 to 21 in two shifts. The exam timings of Rajasthan 4th Grade exam are 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm. Over 24 lakh candidates have registered and are expected to appear for the state-level exam, competing for 53749 vacancies. As candidates gear up for the big day, RSMSSB has issued a detailed list of exam day guidelines, including reporting time, prohibited items at the exam centres, and strict dress code instructions for both male and female aspirants.

Rajasthan 4th Grade Dress Code

RSMSSB 4th Grade exam will commence tomorrow, September 19, and conclude on September 21. With the exam just around the corner, it is important for candidates to be familiar with the exam day guidelines and dress code. The board has released the dress code for the Rajasthan 4th Grade Exam 2025 to maintain exam integrity and ensure smooth frisking. Candidates must strictly adhere to the following dress code: