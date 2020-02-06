RSMSSB Tax Assistant Revised Result 2020 Declared @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check DV Date

RSMSSB Tax Assistant Revised Result 2020 Download: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Tax Assistant Revised Result/Cut off/DV date on its official website. Now all those candidates who have appeared for the RSMSSB Tax Assistant test can check the revised result available on the official website of RSMSSB - www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the short notification regarding the dates for the Biometric Authentication and Verification for the candidates appearing in Tax Assistant exam.

Candidates should note that the Document Verification and Biometric Authentication will be conducted on 10 February 2020 at the venue mentioned in the notification. Candidates will have to appear for the Document Verification and Biometric Authentication process with the original documents and other details as mentioned in the notification.

Direct Link for RSMSSB Tax Assistant Revised Result and Cut off marks 2020





Direct Link for RSMSSB Tax Assistant DV and Biometric Authentication Dates 2020

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has also released the cut off marks and revised result for the Tax Assistant posts on its official website.

Also Read

IHM Bhopal Recruitment 2020 for 09 Teaching Associates and Other Vacancies

RSMSSB Tax Assistant Revised Result 2020: Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Then visit to the News & Notifications Section given on the home page.

Click on the link Tax Assistant 2018: Document Verification Revised/Tax Assistant 2018: Revised Result given on the Home Page.

After clicking, you will get the Desired PDF of the desired document.

You should take Print Out of the result.

You May Also Read

TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2020 Released @tnpsc.gov.in

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

CCRS Recruitment 2019 for Research Officer Posts, Apply Till February 18

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) for latest updates regarding the Tax Assistant Posts Recruitment process. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.