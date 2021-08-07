RVUNL Various Post Recruitment 2021 Exam Date Released @energy.rajasthan.gov.in, Admit Cards Soon

RVUNL Various Post Recruitment 2021 Admit Card: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd RVUNL has released the tentative exam dates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer/Junior Engineer/Account Officer/Personnel Officer/Junior Chemist/Informatics Assistant. Candidates who enrolled for RVUNL Various Post Recruitment 2021 will be able to download the admit card soon through the official website of RVNUL.i.e.energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the exam date, the written test for various posts is scheduled to be held from 4 September to 12 September 2021. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The complete schedule of the forthcoming exams can be checked at energy.rajasthan.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided the hyperlink below.

The Computer-based common written competitive exam shall be conducted through Online mode. The Question Paper shall be of two (2) hours duration and shall consist of Objective Type Questions (Multiple Choice Questions) only.

This drive is being done to recruit 1075 vacancies of Assistant Engineer/Junior Engineer/Account Officer/Personnel Officer/Junior Chemist/Informatics Assistant. The online applications for the above posts were started on 24 February and ended on 21 June 2021.

Download RVUNL Various Post Recruitment 2021 Exam Date Notice